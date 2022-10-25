Norfolk church wins national award - and £10k grant to save roof
- Credit: Diocese of Norwich
A small Norfolk church has won a national award and a £10,000 grant.
All Saints Church in Wilby won the Friends Award at the National Church Awards.
The medieval Anglican church is the smallest of seven parishes in the Quidenham area.
Friends of the National Churches Trust vote on who they want to win the grant of four short-listed churches.
All Saints Church will receive the additional grant of £10,000 to add to its previous grant award.
The money will be used on the architecturally significant chancel roof. It is unstable due to batten sickness, which has caused water to enter the building.
Additional funding would enable the church to be watertight, allowing the church to continue serving the community.
Most Read
- 1 Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash
- 2 Holiday horror for pub landlord as family contract parasitic infection
- 3 5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
- 4 Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes into roundabout
- 5 DVLA issues warning to UK drivers over expired licences
- 6 Freddie Flintoff takes to the track in Norfolk for new Top Gear series
- 7 Seafront pub reveals rooftop terrace plan
- 8 Ambitious plans to restore chalk stream get the go ahead
- 9 Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction
- 10 Family-run timber merchant ensures fireworks display will go ahead
Churchwarden David Midgley said: “As a beneficiary of NCT grants, we have already been blessed with valued support for urgent maintenance, surveys, and major repairs, and winning another award brings us even closer to our funding target.”