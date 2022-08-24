9 of the most missed restaurants in Norfolk according to readers

Pizza One Pancakes Too is one of the most missed restaurants in Norfolk, according to readers - Credit: Archant

Whether it was a childhood favourite or the scene of your first date, many of us will have a restaurant that is fondly remembered long after it has closed.

We asked our readers on Facebook which closed restaurants in Norfolk they missed the most and received nearly 1.5k responses.

Here are nine of the suggestions.

Pizza One Pancakes Too used to be located in Tombland. - Credit: Archant

1. Pizza One Pancakes Too

Where: Tombland, Norwich

From over 1,000 responses, there was one restaurant that was talked about the most.

Pizza One Pancakes Two seemed to be a huge hit when it was in its heyday in the 1990s and some think if it was brought back, "people would be queueing outside its doors every night".

One commenter, Paula Tutle, said: "I don't think anyone will ever beat it."

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business failure on Brexit. Pictured, Nick's Diner in Deopham. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

2. Nick's Diner

Where: Church Rd, Deopham

The family-run Nick's Diner served American-inspired classics for more than 30 years and it seems a number of people have fond memories of dining there.

In 2018 it was forced to close after the business spent two years up for sale but with no buyer coming forward.

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. Pic: Archant

3. Don Pepe

Where: St Benedicts Street, Norwich

When Don Pepe closed after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street in 2019, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine.

Run by couple Maria and Jose Millan, the menu had remained virtually unchanged since its opening and was a local favourite.

Not long after its closure, the restaurant became Don Txoko, which continues to offer Spanish cuisine with a focus on dishes from the Basque Country.

By Appointment in St Georges Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

4. By Appointment

Where: St Georges Street, Norwich

Located in a Grade II listed building, By Appointment was a popular place for those looking for a special meal out.

Many were sorry to see the restaurant and hotel close in 2012 after 25 years in business.

The Market Bistro in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

5. Market Bistro

Where: Saturday Market Place, King's Lynn

The Market Bistro in King's Lynn was once named as one of the best restaurants in the world by Conde Nast Traveller, and it seems it was also a hit with readers.

The restaurant was run by couple Lucy and Richard Golding for 10 years but it closed in August 2019 and later their company went into administration.

The former Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

6. Pedro's

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

Serving Tex-Mex cuisine, Pedro's opened in the late 1980s and became a firm favourite with people in the city.

It was one of the longest-running restaurants in Norwich until it closed down in 2019.

The venue is now home to Harry's, which is known for its burgers and milkshakes.

Number Twenty Four Restaurant, Wymondham - Credit: Archant

7. Number 24

Where: Middleton St, Wymondham

Number 24 in Wymondham closed its doors in 2021 but the restaurant is still remembered fondly by many with lots of people saying it was one of their most missed places to eat.

The eatery offered two or three-course set menus with "imaginative combinations of flavours", according to our reviewer.

Chef Allan Gallagher, of the Berney Arms, serves up a tasty dish - Credit: Matthew Usher

8. The Berney Arms

Where: Church Road, King's Lynn

The Berney Arms in Barton Bendish was a much-loved gastro pub serving modern British dishes.

It was forced to close in 2020 due to the first Covid lockdown and shortly after the team decided to remain closed for good due to the uncertain economic outlook.

Grumpy's Restaurant, Acle. Pictured in 2008. - Credit: Archant

9. Grumpy's

Where: 23 Old Road, Acle

With local produce, freshly cooked food and a "homely" atmosphere, many people commented on our Facebook page to say they missed Grumpy's.

Customers used to enjoy an evening meal or a Sunday roast at the restaurant in Acle.