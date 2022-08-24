9 of the most missed restaurants in Norfolk according to readers
- Credit: Archant
Whether it was a childhood favourite or the scene of your first date, many of us will have a restaurant that is fondly remembered long after it has closed.
We asked our readers on Facebook which closed restaurants in Norfolk they missed the most and received nearly 1.5k responses.
Here are nine of the suggestions.
1. Pizza One Pancakes Too
Where: Tombland, Norwich
From over 1,000 responses, there was one restaurant that was talked about the most.
Pizza One Pancakes Two seemed to be a huge hit when it was in its heyday in the 1990s and some think if it was brought back, "people would be queueing outside its doors every night".
Most Read
- 1 ‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work
- 2 How safe is it to swim in the sea along the Norfolk coast?
- 3 Homes evacuated after suspected unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach
- 4 Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day
- 5 Expanding farm machinery firm buys 50-year-old family business
- 6 ‘Menace’ driver jailed again - just after A47 horror crash prison release
- 7 Flourishing garden centre firm grows its turnover to £79.6m
- 8 Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
- 9 Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich
- 10 Four-day beer festival with barbecue and live music returning to pub
One commenter, Paula Tutle, said: "I don't think anyone will ever beat it."
2. Nick's Diner
Where: Church Rd, Deopham
The family-run Nick's Diner served American-inspired classics for more than 30 years and it seems a number of people have fond memories of dining there.
In 2018 it was forced to close after the business spent two years up for sale but with no buyer coming forward.
3. Don Pepe
Where: St Benedicts Street, Norwich
When Don Pepe closed after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street in 2019, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine.
Run by couple Maria and Jose Millan, the menu had remained virtually unchanged since its opening and was a local favourite.
Not long after its closure, the restaurant became Don Txoko, which continues to offer Spanish cuisine with a focus on dishes from the Basque Country.
4. By Appointment
Where: St Georges Street, Norwich
Located in a Grade II listed building, By Appointment was a popular place for those looking for a special meal out.
Many were sorry to see the restaurant and hotel close in 2012 after 25 years in business.
5. Market Bistro
Where: Saturday Market Place, King's Lynn
The Market Bistro in King's Lynn was once named as one of the best restaurants in the world by Conde Nast Traveller, and it seems it was also a hit with readers.
The restaurant was run by couple Lucy and Richard Golding for 10 years but it closed in August 2019 and later their company went into administration.
6. Pedro's
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich
Serving Tex-Mex cuisine, Pedro's opened in the late 1980s and became a firm favourite with people in the city.
It was one of the longest-running restaurants in Norwich until it closed down in 2019.
The venue is now home to Harry's, which is known for its burgers and milkshakes.
7. Number 24
Where: Middleton St, Wymondham
Number 24 in Wymondham closed its doors in 2021 but the restaurant is still remembered fondly by many with lots of people saying it was one of their most missed places to eat.
The eatery offered two or three-course set menus with "imaginative combinations of flavours", according to our reviewer.
8. The Berney Arms
Where: Church Road, King's Lynn
The Berney Arms in Barton Bendish was a much-loved gastro pub serving modern British dishes.
It was forced to close in 2020 due to the first Covid lockdown and shortly after the team decided to remain closed for good due to the uncertain economic outlook.
9. Grumpy's
Where: 23 Old Road, Acle
With local produce, freshly cooked food and a "homely" atmosphere, many people commented on our Facebook page to say they missed Grumpy's.
Customers used to enjoy an evening meal or a Sunday roast at the restaurant in Acle.