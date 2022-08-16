Gallery
7 things you could do in Norwich in the 80s that you can't do now
Norwich is a far cry from how it looked in the age of the synthesiser and the cassette tape.
Here are some of the things you were able to do in the city in the 1990s that you can't do anymore.
1. Have a burger from the Zak's caravan
This classic Norfolk chain still has restaurants in Mousehold Heath, Poringland and Barrack Street, but many people remember tucking in to a burger in this caravan.
It used to regularly park up in Farmers Avenue to sell foil wrapped beef burgers.
2. Smell the chocolate from the Rowntree's Mackintosh factory
Norwich used to be one of the country's chocolate capitals, with its factory producing both Caley's and Rowntree's Mackintosh products during its time in use.
It churned out so much chocolate that people across the city could smell the sweet treat for miles around.
3. Shop in C&A
Located where Next now sits, C&As used to be the first stop for many city folks' clothing needs.
The chain left the UK in 2000, but still exists abroad in countries including the Netherlands, Germany and Brazil.
4. Park on the cattle market
It is now the Castle Quarter shopping and entertainment centre, but before the mall was built Norwich Cattle Market used to be a popular parking spot for city shoppers.
5. Eat at Wimpy
Located on Queen's Road, this burger bar used to be filled with hungry customers looking for a Brown Derby or Bender Sausage.
Now the only Wimpy left in Norfolk is in King's Lynn.
6. Dance the night away at the Samson and Hercules
Now offering mortgage advice, this venue was once the clubbing heart of Norwich, with the dancefloor throbbing with people every week.
The club had many names over the years, but it is best remembered as the Samson and Hercules due to the two giant figures which guard its door to this day.
7. Shop at Woolworths
A favourite destination of many children, Woolworths had everything from the latest albums to pick and mix sweets.
Norwich had “little Woolies” in Magdalen Street, “big Woolies” in Rampant Horse Street and a site in St Stephens Street