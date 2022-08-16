News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 things you could do in Norwich in the 80s that you can't do now

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:38 AM August 16, 2022
Norwich is a far cry from how it looked in the age of the synthesiser and the cassette tape. 

Here are some of the things you were able to do in the city in the 1990s that you can't do anymore. 

1. Have a burger from the Zak's caravan

The original Zaks caravan in Norwich

The original Zaks caravan in Norwich - Credit: Archant

This classic Norfolk chain still has restaurants in Mousehold Heath, Poringland and Barrack Street, but many people remember tucking in to a burger in this caravan.

It used to regularly park up in Farmers Avenue to sell foil wrapped beef burgers.

2. Smell the chocolate from the Rowntree's Mackintosh factory

Ladies packing easter eggs on the production line at Rowntree Mackintosh - Norwich pic taken 5th dec

Staff packing Easter eggs on the production line at Rowntree Mackintosh. - Credit: Archant

Norwich used to be one of the country's chocolate capitals, with its factory producing both Caley's and Rowntree's Mackintosh products during its time in use.

Final days of Caley's (later Rowntree and then Nestlé) chocolate factory in Norwich as demolition st

Norwich's chocolate factory. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2002

It churned out so much chocolate that people across the city could smell the sweet treat for miles around.

3. Shop in C&A

Norwich C&A store which is going to close.

C&A in Norwich. - Credit: EDP © 2000

Located where Next now sits, C&As used to be the first stop for many city folks' clothing needs.

THE SCENE IN C&A'S NORWICH STORE YESTERDAY(FRI).

Inside Norwich's C&A store. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The chain left the UK in 2000, but still exists abroad in countries including the Netherlands, Germany and Brazil.

4. Park on the cattle market

Norwich - Streets/CDays before Castle Mall and its roof- top gardens were built, the old Cattl

Parking on the cattle market in 1989. - Credit: Archant

It is now the Castle Quarter shopping and entertainment centre, but before the mall was built Norwich Cattle Market used to be a popular parking spot for city shoppers.

5. Eat at Wimpy

The Queen's Road Wimpy Bar, St Stephen's Street, Norwich: Picture by Sept 1965

The Queen's Road Wimpy Bar, St Stephen's Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Located on Queen's Road, this burger bar used to be filled with hungry customers looking for a Brown Derby or Bender Sausage.

Now the only Wimpy left in Norfolk is in King's Lynn.

6. Dance the night away at the Samson and Hercules

Norwich - Buildings Samson and Hercules ballroom. Dated late 1960's ? Photograph C7164

The entrance to the Samson and Hercules. - Credit: Archant

Now offering mortgage advice, this venue was once the clubbing heart of Norwich, with the dancefloor throbbing with people every week.

The club had many names over the years, but it is best remembered as the Samson and Hercules due to the two giant figures which guard its door to this day.

7. Shop at Woolworths

Woolworths store on St Stephens Street in Norwich.<Picture: James Bass>

Woolworths on St Stephen's Street. - Credit: Archant

A favourite destination of many children, Woolworths had everything from the latest albums to pick and mix sweets.

Norwich had “little Woolies” in Magdalen Street, “big Woolies” in Rampant Horse Street and a site in St Stephens Street

