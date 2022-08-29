7 things you could do in 1970s Norfolk that you can't do anymore
- Credit: Archant Library
Norfolk is a far cry from how it looked in the age of glam rock and flares.
Here are some of the things you were able to do in the county in the 1970s that you can't do anymore.
1. Compete in a holiday camp beauty contest in Great Yarmouth
Now consigned to the dustbin of history in the 1970s holiday camps across the county ran beauty contests.
Examples included the Miss British Isles contest which took place at the open air Marina in Great Yarmouth.
2. Visit Aqua Park
This water park at the Norwich Sport Village was renowned for its big slides and more sedate side pools - drawing visitors from across the county.
Most Read
- 1 One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast
- 2 Town's high street closed due to power cut
- 3 Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash
- 4 'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river
- 5 10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia
- 6 Pubs you can visit for a pit-stop along the Norfolk Coast Path
- 7 Crowds turn out for return of 'phenomenal' truck convoy
- 8 City pub in the running to be named the best in the country
- 9 New vision unveiled for Thetford housing estate
- 10 Aerial pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
The venue closed in the early-2000s and became a hotel and ice rink.
3. Enjoy Wellington Pier Gardens' roller rink
Before it burned down thousands flocked to Wellington Pier's outdoor roller rink to take part in and spectate on skaters.
4. Watch some of cricket's biggest stars in Lakenham
Before its closure in 2000 this cricket ground hosted a number of first-class cricket matches, including games between international teams from England and Australia.
The pitch was graced by cricket legends such as Allan Donald and Garry Sobers.
5. Have dinner at the first Captain America's
One of the city's most popular restaurants during the decade, Captain America's, in Exchange Street, was owned and run by Mike Howell before he died in a car crash in 1975.
The essence of the original restaurant is now reflected in the hugely popular Captain America's Hamburger Heaven in the same location.
6. Visit one of the county's Wimpy restaurants
In the 1970s, Wimpy had restaurants located across the county from Norwich to Dereham, but now just one remains in King's Lynn.
The restaurants offered the distinctive Brown Derby, a donut with a scoop of ice cream in the middle, and the Bender in a Bun sausage burger.
7. Shop at Woolworths
It used to be a high street giant in Norfolk, with one at the centre of most of the county's towns and multiple locations in Norwich.
But now Norfolk's Woolworths are supermarkets, discount stores and clothes shops.