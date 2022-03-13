7 school trips all Norfolk children will remember going on
- Credit: Archant
There are so many great activities on offer in Norfolk that schools are spoilt for choice when it comes to taking children on school trips.
From geography trips to the beach to experiencing life in a Victorian workhouse, there is so much to see and do.
Here are seven school trips Norfolk children will remember going on.
1. Holt Hall
This north Norfolk stately home has been welcoming school children for decades, offering a range of activities including raft building, orienteering, and live historical experiences.
Before its closure in 2020, it was the second-largest provider of outdoor learning residential stays and learning day visits in Norfolk.
The decision to close it in December was highly controversial with critics claiming the decision was short-sighted and would leave children as the greatest losers.
2. Great Cressingham Victorian School
Headmistress Sally North has been inviting school children to experience life in the Victorian times since 1994.
Thousands of children have visited over the years for school trips, which are offered for free.
After dressing up in Victorian clothes, visitors would then experience what it would be like to learn in a classroom at this time and also visit the museum.
3. Geography field trips to the beach
No doubt every Norfolk school would have taken their children to the beach for a geography field trip.
Hunstanton, with its unique cliffs that tell the geological history of the Norfolk coastline, is a common destination.
Or a trip to Sheringham and Cromer beach for a spot of fossil hunting.
And no trip to the beach would have been complete without learning about longshore drift.
4. A day off to see the Royal Norfolk Show
It is one of the biggest annual events in Norfolk and draws visitors from across the county and wider afield.
Many children are given a day off each year to go explore the Royal Norfolk Show, one of the biggest agricultural shows in the country.
If you are lucky, you may even have been their on the same day as members of the Royal Family.
5. Pleasurewood Hills
Despite being in Suffolk, Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft is only 10 minutes away from Great Yarmouth and is a popular destination for schools across East Anglia.
Schools would visit Pleasurewood Hills for an end of term treat or just for a fun day out.
It was a chance to experience the many rides and make memories with friends.
6. Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse
Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse offers an opportunity to step back in time and learn about what it was like working on a farm or workhouse during the industrial revolution.
Dressing up and taking part in activities made for a fun and educational trip.
A number of events and workshops are held throughout the year, including a Victorian whodunnit experience.
7. Norwich Castle
It is one of Norwich's most important landmarks and holds a wealth of historical treasures inside.
From exploring the medieval keep itself to learning about the history of Norfolk, there is lots to see and do.
There are regular events held throughout the year and school groups can often be seen exploring the castle's galleries and exhibits.