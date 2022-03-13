7 school trips all Norfolk children will remember going on

There are so many great activities on offer in Norfolk that schools are spoilt for choice when it comes to taking children on school trips.

From geography trips to the beach to experiencing life in a Victorian workhouse, there is so much to see and do.

Here are seven school trips Norfolk children will remember going on.

Evacuees at Holt Hall during the 1940's live experience. For : EDP/NNN Copy : Barbara England Copyright Archant Norfolk - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

1. Holt Hall

This north Norfolk stately home has been welcoming school children for decades, offering a range of activities including raft building, orienteering, and live historical experiences.

Holt Hall endeavour course was nearing the end of its two week run when Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, were caught going over the assault course, dated 6th January 1964. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Before its closure in 2020, it was the second-largest provider of outdoor learning residential stays and learning day visits in Norfolk.

Places -- W West Runton Scouts seen in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall centre Dated -- 8 July 1967 Photograph -- C5668 - Credit: Archant

The decision to close it in December was highly controversial with critics claiming the decision was short-sighted and would leave children as the greatest losers.

Children taking part in a Victorian experience at Great Cressingham School - Credit: Archant

2. Great Cressingham Victorian School

Headmistress Sally North has been inviting school children to experience life in the Victorian times since 1994.

Open day at Great Cressingham Victorian School. Owners Sally and Tom North lead visitors in a hymn. - Credit: Archant

Thousands of children have visited over the years for school trips, which are offered for free.

The Great Cressingham Victorian School - Credit: IAN BURT

After dressing up in Victorian clothes, visitors would then experience what it would be like to learn in a classroom at this time and also visit the museum.

Hunstanton's cliffs offer a glimpse into the geological history of the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Matthew Usher

3. Geography field trips to the beach

No doubt every Norfolk school would have taken their children to the beach for a geography field trip.

Hunstanton, with its unique cliffs that tell the geological history of the Norfolk coastline, is a common destination.

Cromer beach looking towards the pier - Credit: Archant

Or a trip to Sheringham and Cromer beach for a spot of fossil hunting.

And no trip to the beach would have been complete without learning about longshore drift.

The Royal Norfolk Show is an important fixture in the school calendar - Credit: Archant

4. A day off to see the Royal Norfolk Show

It is one of the biggest annual events in Norfolk and draws visitors from across the county and wider afield.

Light horse parade 1952 Photo: Archant Library

Many children are given a day off each year to go explore the Royal Norfolk Show, one of the biggest agricultural shows in the country.

The Queen and Princes Phillip at the Royal Norfolk Show 1986 Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

If you are lucky, you may even have been their on the same day as members of the Royal Family.

Pleasurewood Hills is a popular destination for school trips - Credit: Archant

5. Pleasurewood Hills

Despite being in Suffolk, Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft is only 10 minutes away from Great Yarmouth and is a popular destination for schools across East Anglia.

THRILLS: The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Schools would visit Pleasurewood Hills for an end of term treat or just for a fun day out.

The bumper boats and dodgems at Pleasurewood Hills in 1983 - Credit: Archant Library

It was a chance to experience the many rides and make memories with friends.

Escape the Workhouse at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. - Credit: Archant

6. Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse offers an opportunity to step back in time and learn about what it was like working on a farm or workhouse during the industrial revolution.

Dressing up and taking part in activities made for a fun and educational trip.

Suffolk Horses, usually known as Suffolk Punches, working the land at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: SARAH DARNELL - Credit: Archant

A number of events and workshops are held throughout the year, including a Victorian whodunnit experience.

Norwich Castle is often frequented by school children on trips to see the medieval castle's exhibits and galleries - Credit: Sonya Duncan

7. Norwich Castle

It is one of Norwich's most important landmarks and holds a wealth of historical treasures inside.

From exploring the medieval keep itself to learning about the history of Norfolk, there is lots to see and do.

There are regular events held throughout the year and school groups can often be seen exploring the castle's galleries and exhibits.