7 Norfolk attractions you will remember visiting as a child

From play farms to theme parks, Norfolk is a wonderful place to grow up.

And with plenty of children's attractions to visit some people may even remember them all.

Here are seven places which might have helped make your childhood special.

1. Elephant Playbarn

Anne Hammond at the Elephant Playbarn, Knapton. - Credit: Archant

Filled with rides, soft play areas and play houses, the Elephant Playbarn was the perfect place for young children.

The Knapton venue was the perfect place to take just one child, or enjoy a party, before it closed in the 2010s.

Mums Jorma Reynolds and Jane Bowyer with daughters Morgan and Molly at the Elephant Playbarn, Knapton. - Credit: Archant

2. Banham Zoo

Animals at Banham Zoo in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

This zoo around 40 minutes from Norwich has been a popular treat for Norfolk children through the decades having opened in 1968.

From giraffes to owls, the zoo still has plenty to capture children's attention for hours.

3. Joyland

Riding the snails in the 1950s - Credit: Archant

A staple of Norfolk family entertainment this funfair is well-known for its distinctive Snails ride, which has kept visitors amused since the 1950s.

The Great Yarmouth park also features a rollercoaster and arcade machines along with droves of other rides.

Joyland in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

4. Bure Valley Railway

Trains with faces wait at Bure Valley railway in Aylsham, Norfolk in 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Train-loving children have always been overjoyed with a ride on the Bure Valley Railway, which runs between Wroxham and Aylsham.

The attraction even featured trains for special occasions such as those with Thomas the Tank Engine-style faces painted on.

A steam locomotive coming out of a tunnel while travelling along the Bure Valley Railway - Credit: Archant Library

5. Splash

Youngsters enjoy the wave machine at the new Splash swimming pool in Sheringham - Credit: Archant Library

This Sheringham pool was packed with fun stuff to keep it interesting for kids - including inflatables and a wave machine which was activated to the sound of a loud siren which sent children crazy.

6. Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns in 1994. - Credit: Archant

This long-standing play farm has something for everyone.

It gives youngsters the opportunity to pet real farm animals and ride around the grounds on a miniature train.

The venue also has funfair rides, camping and an array of shops.

Wroxham Barns in 1994. - Credit: Archant

7. Solar Skate

Solar Skate in Norwich in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Skating superstars loved this now closed Norwich skating rink, which allowed them to roll around to their hearts' content while loud music and bright lights blasted out from the ceiling.

Solar Skate Norwich in 1997. - Credit: Archant



