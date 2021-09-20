Five Norfolk pubs our readers want to return

Published: 7:00 PM September 20, 2021

There are supposedly more 1,000 pubs in Norfolk, and over the years many favourites have closed their doors.

Here are five pubs Eastern Daily Press readers would like to see return.

The Grove, Norwich

This building started operating as a pub in 1938 but has been closed since 2009.

It has been vacant since 2009. And in 2011 a campaign and petition calling for the building's owner to clean it up after it fell into disrepair received backing from 300 people.

In 2012, planning permission was sought to demolish the pub and build new houses and flats on the land.

The Cat and Fiddle, Norwich

The building dates back to the 1600s and first opened as a pub in around 1760. The building then became a boxing club in the 1920s.

The pub was sold in August 2010, and again in 2011. Its shut its doors permanently later that year.

The house above the pub went up for sale earlier this year.

The Robin Hood, Walsingham

Built around 1789, this pub was in operation for more than 200 years.

The pub closed in 2000 and is now a bed and breakfast cottage in the medieval pilgrimage village.

The Ferry Boat, Norwich

This 200-year-old pub was once the centre of the city's music scene — a place for aspiring bands to perform to get their footing.

The Grade II listed pub closed in 2006 and was left derelict until October 2020, when it was bought to make into flats.

The Ship, Yarmouth

Opened in 1767, this pub was originally the Ship Tavern.

The building has a blue plaque to commemorate the Dutch prisoners held inside after the battle of Camperdown in 1797.

It now houses a cigar import company.

The House on the Green, Wootton

First becoming a pub in 1868, this building was originally the site of the Red Cat.

It was later converted to cottages, until it became a pub again in the 1950s.

The building suffered some damage during World War Two and was closed in 2018.

The Railway Tavern, Coltishall

This building opened as a pub in 1916 and was formerly named the New Inn and the Railway Hotel.

The pub had a reputation for live rock, punk and folk music nights, and beer festivals.

The pub closed in 2012 and has since been converted to private dwellings.

