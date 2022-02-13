Five of the darkest crimes in Norfolk's history

One of Norwich's most well-known murders happened at The Murderers in Timberhill. - Credit: Archant © 2012

A north Norfolk poisoning, a witch trial, and gruesome murders can all be found on the darker side of our county's timeline

Here are some of the most well-known crimes in Norfolk's history.

A poisoning near Wells-next-the-Sea

Mary Ann Wright lived in Wighton, near Wells-next-the-Sea, in the 1800s. In 1832, her husband and father died suddenly of what was assumed to be cholera until someone remembered that Mary had bought some arsenic from the local witch Hannah Shorten.

Mary Ann Wright was given arsenic by Hannah Shorten, a 'cunning woman' who lived in Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The bodies of her husband and father were dug up and examined. Raisins containing arsenic were found inside the bodies which had come from plum cakes that Mary had made.

She was tried for the murder of her husband and was found guilty. A surprise pregnancy stopped her execution until she gave birth.

Before she was executed, Mary's sentence was changed to a transportation for life - meaning she would be sent to Australia.

She died in Norwich Castle however.

A Norfolk witch trial

In 1645, Matthew Hopkins the so-called Witchfinder General, was called to Great Yarmouth which led to eleven people, including two men, being tried before the court in Tolhouse Gaol on charges of witchcraft.

The Tolhouse Museum, the oldest civic building in Great Yarmouth, which was once the Tolhouse Gaol. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

Several of the defendants were acquitted but five women - Alice Clisswell, Bridgetta Howard, Maria Blackborne, Elizabeth Dudgeon and Elizabeth Bradwell - were found guilty and hanged.

Norfolk has another link to witchcraft, with two of the women executed in the famous Salem Witch Trials in 1692 born in Great Yarmouth.

An accused ritual killing in Norwich

William of Norwich was a 12-year-old boy who was murdered in 1144. He was found with strange wounds to his head, arms, and torso.

His murder is officially unexplained but people at the time, including a Norwich monk who wrote a Latin work about the murder, accused the Jewish community of killing him in a ritual murder.

The site of St William's Chapel in the Wood on Mousehold Heath, which was named after William of Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Soon, unsolved child murders across the country were attributed to conspiracies against Jewish people, which became known as blood libel.

A body snatcher terrorising Great Yarmouth

Body snatching is the act of digging up recently buried people from churchyards to sell to students in anatomy.

Thomas Vaughan is one of Norfolk's most known cases. In 1827, he and some associates rented a room opposite St Nicholas Church.

They dug bodies out of the churchyard and moved them into their house before sending them to London by wagon.

St Nicholas Church in Great Yarmouth where Vaughan stole bodies from. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Body snatching was only a misdemeanour so Vaughan only received a short prison sentence for the crime. He was later found in possession of clothes he had taken from a body in Plymouth

This act of theft resulted in him being transported to Australia.

A Norwich pub murder

The Gardeners Arms in Norwich is commonly known as The Murderers because of the story of Frank and Millie Miles.

Before the attack, Millie had moved in with widowed mother who was landlady of The Gardeners Arms.

The Gardeners Arms is also known as The Murderers due to the murder of Millie Miles. - Credit: Steve Adams

After seeing her with another man, Frank came to the pub and hit Millie over the head with a brewery tool. He took himself to the police station and he was put on trial for unlawful wounding.

Millie died despite three visits to the hospital. Frank was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to hang.

However, public support for the killer led to the Home Secretary reprieving the death sentence. He remained in prison for ten years until he died, aged 37.