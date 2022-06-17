A scorching summer: The Heatwave of 1976 in 25 photos

Gallery

The early morning sun shines down on these tennis fans at Wimbledon. Many fans had camped out all night in the hope of getting tickets for the Men's singles final between Ilie Nastase and Bjorn Born. Date: July 3, 1976. - Credit: PA

With UK temperatures soaring and today set to be the hottest day of the year so far, today we are stepping back in time to another sweltering summer - the heatwave of 1976.

Between June 23 and July 7 of that year, temperatures exceeded 32C every day at one or more weather stations in the UK - reservoirs dried up, river levels dropped and some dwindled to a trickle.

The sea, the sun, the sand - all were perfect at Gorleston in Norfolk where young and not so young were enjoying the ideal conditions for the first of the summer seasons two peak-holiday weeks. Date: July 27, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Miss Ipswich contestants at Broomhill Baths, Ipswich, in June 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Staines Reservoirs near Heathrow Airport during the drought in the summer of 1976. - Credit: PA

The introduction of a special Drought Bill gave sweeping powers to local authorities that enabled them to wield heavy fines on people caught wasting water.

Crowds gather at the London Serpentine in Hyde Park during the summer heatwave of 1976. - Credit: PA

Essex Youngsters playing in the sand at Brightlingsea Playgroup in Essex. Date: June 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

The scene on Brighton beach as temperatures soared to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, during June, 1976. - Credit: PA

The severe drought also had some unexpected consequences.

Swarms of ladybirds descended onto our coasts after they bred in phenomenal numbers.

We hope you enjoy these old photos of the 1976 heatwave and they bring back happy memories of that long, hot summer.

Children having a great time during the Junior Swimming Gala in the outdoor pool in Diss, Norfolk on July 12, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Children enjoying the new play area at Stanton in Suffolk in July 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

East Waldringfield Primary School Fete in Woodbridge, Suffolk in July 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

Stour Trust sponsored canoe cruise at Cattawade on the River Stour in Essex in June 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

From The Archives East: The cast of 'The Boyfriend' at Woodbridge, Suffolk in June 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

Felixstowe Spa showgirls on the beach in July 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

The scene at the Serpentine in London's Hyde Park as people enjoy the heatwave in 1976.

Shades were a must if you wanted to enjoy the sunshine in Thetford, Norfolk in June 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Hoeing in a field at Middleton in Suffolk back in June 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

Taking aim at the East Elmsett and Aldham Village Fete in Suffolk. Date: June 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

From The Archives: Essex Children watching at Nayland Primary School Sports Day in July 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

Children playing games at the Pipers Vale swimming pool near Ipswich in the summer of 1976 - Credit: Archant Library

The ‘It’s a Knockout’ event at Earl Stonham, Suffolk in June 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Strawberry picking at dawn in Kings Lynn, Norfolk in June 1976. - Credit: Archant Library