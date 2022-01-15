18 sights you will remember from Norfolk in the 1980s

Gallery

The bus which fell into a hole on Earlham Road in the 1980s. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norfolk has changed a lot in 40 years, with cafes, clubs and shops coming and going, but here are 18 sights from the 1980s you're sure to remember.

Things were significantly different in the county during the 1980s. There was no Castle Quarter in Norwich, Woolworths was still on a number of Norfolk high streets and piano smashing competitions were a thing.

And of course one of the most enduring images of the time was the bus falling into the sinkhole on Earlham Road in Norwich.

Norwich City signed their first non-British or Irish player at the turn of the decade in Drazen Muzinic and a number of other more successful foreign players followed including Dennis van Wijk and Aage Hareide.

In 1985, the club even got its hands on silverware lifting the Milk Cup

Some of the popular pubs and clubs at the time included Ritzy, The Concept and Fifth Avenue.

Ritzy even had a visit from Jason Donovan at the peak of his Neighbours fame in 1989.

Take a look at some of our nostalgic pictures below and jump back to the 1980s.

The Ritzy nightclub in the early 1980s. - Credit: Archant Library

Piano-smashing competitions, such as this one in Lowestoft, enjoyed a brief period of popularity in the early 1980s, before supplies ran out. - Credit: Archant

Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street during the late 1980s. - Credit: Archant

Children leaving Colman Middle School in the 1980s. - Credit: Archant

Construction began on Castle Mall in 1989. - Credit: Archant library

The Castle Mall construction site. - Credit: Archant

Aage Hareide spent two years with the Canaries in the 1980s Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Can you remember visiting the Lakenham outdoor swimming pool when you were a child in the 1980s? - Credit: Archant Library

Actress Kathy Staff, who played Nora Batty from the television series Last of the Summer Wine, visits Norwich Airport in 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Shoppers in London Street. Pictured in July 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 1982, two years after it opened - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub, The Concept on Prince of Wales Road which opened in the 1980s. - Credit: Archant Library

Pleasurewood Hills got its first miniature railway in May 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Dennis van Wijk was part of Norwich City's Milk Cup winning team. - Credit: Archant Library

Jason Donovan pictured at Ritzy's, Norwich, in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Check in looked very different at Norwich Airport in January 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

New arrivals at Cromer Zoo on August 11, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

