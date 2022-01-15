Gallery
18 sights you will remember from Norfolk in the 1980s
Norfolk has changed a lot in 40 years, with cafes, clubs and shops coming and going, but here are 18 sights from the 1980s you're sure to remember.
Things were significantly different in the county during the 1980s. There was no Castle Quarter in Norwich, Woolworths was still on a number of Norfolk high streets and piano smashing competitions were a thing.
And of course one of the most enduring images of the time was the bus falling into the sinkhole on Earlham Road in Norwich.
Norwich City signed their first non-British or Irish player at the turn of the decade in Drazen Muzinic and a number of other more successful foreign players followed including Dennis van Wijk and Aage Hareide.
In 1985, the club even got its hands on silverware lifting the Milk Cup
Some of the popular pubs and clubs at the time included Ritzy, The Concept and Fifth Avenue.
Ritzy even had a visit from Jason Donovan at the peak of his Neighbours fame in 1989.
Take a look at some of our nostalgic pictures below and jump back to the 1980s.
