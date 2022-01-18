News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 100 important historic sites at risk of being lost in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:09 AM January 18, 2022
HAR Drayton Old Lodge, Drayton Lodge Park, Drayton, Norfolk.View from south west.

Drayton Lodge has recently been repaired after spending over 20 years on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register. Photo: Patricia Payne - Credit: Historic England

More than 110 historic sites in Norfolk are at risk of being lost, according to Heritage England.

There are buildings, churches, ruins and monuments on Heritage England's At Risk Register. 

The register identifies sites at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development. These sites are most in need of safeguarding for the future.

Sites can be large historical areas, sites of archaeological importance and buildings of historical significance.

In Norfolk, there are 113 sites on the register.

There are seven areas of conservation, including Halvergate Marshes, Mile Cross and Melton Constable Park. 

There are 57 churches, including St Andrew in Little Massingham, St Mary in North Tuddenham and St Wandregesilius in  Caistor.

Georgian Norwich Quiz: Old Bethel Hospital in Bethel Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bethel Hospital on Bethel Street in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

There are 23 ruins and monuments, including a Roman settlement at Brampton, Great Yarmouth town walls and Bishop Salmon's porch in Norwich.

And there are 21 buildings, including County Library in Wymondham, Sutton Mill and Drayton Lodge. 

The spokesman from Heritage England said: "The register is there to bring attention to places in need of TLC and by doing so that can open up opportunities for funding. It can also help interested groups come together to find solutions to save our much-loved heritage."

