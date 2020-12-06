Published: 10:00 AM December 6, 2020

Wiggins and Wacko are two of the Redwings donkeys available for adoption - Credit: Redwings

Give a Christmas donkey

Norfolk-based horse sanctuary Redwings looks after more than 2,000 rescued horses, ponies, mules and donkeys. And for just £15 you can adopt a horse, or even a Christmas donkey, for the animal-lover in your life. Every penny of the sponsorship goes towards the chosen animal and their four-legged friends at Redwings. From mischievous donkey duo Wiggins and Wacko to gentle giant Shire horse cross Fox, there are lots of rescued animals to choose from. They continue living at one of the Redwings sanctuaries, with the sponsor receiving an adoption pack including their new friend’s rescue story and photograph, plus a certificate, card and regular updates via post and an online blog. Sponsorship costs from £15 for a year. To buy a sponsorship gift, from £15 a year, call 01508 481000 or visit www.redwings.org.uk/adopt

A Redwings adoption pack - Credit: Redwings

Brain teaser

A Norfolk man has put together some ingenious pocket-sized wooden puzzles and brain teasers to raise money for a charity which supports people with brain injuries. Paul Longshaw, a trustee and previous client of Headway Norfolk and Waveney, created the puzzles during lockdown. The Boredom Busters are hand-made are made by Headway and ideal for anyone who enjoys solving fun and creative puzzles. Each Boredom Buster bag also contains a ‘no touch tool’ to help people avoid touching surfaces. During the coronavirus crisis Headway have supported clients with phone calls, essential visits, care packages and online workshops. You can help the work continue by buying Boredom Busters for £7 from Etsy.

Help hospice with cook book or bricks

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice is fundraising to build new premises close to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital – and you can help by giving someone one of its Baking for Bacon cookbooks, created with students from Norwich School. The book is packed with more than 100 pages of recipes from top Norfolk chefs, plus family favourites from amateur bakers - buy it here.

Or you can donate to the campaign by buying a gift certificate or Christmas card from the ‘£3 to Break Ground’ appeal to raise enough money to start work on the new hospice in summer of 2021.

And if you would like your gift to commemorate a friend or loved one on a virtual wall of donors visit the charity’s website.

Baking for Bacon is a cookery book raising money for the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Stepping out for others

The Benjamin Foundation helps families across Norfolk and Suffolk and is just finishing its Christmas Gift Appeal – to ensure the presents for children and young people in need can be distributed in time for the big day. However it is still asking people to step up and help end youth homelessness by joining its Big Winter Walk. Take part any time, any place to help local vulnerable young people take their next steps towards independence. Join with friends and family for a festive walk together or separately - register here.

Step out to help the Norfolk-based Benjamin Foundation - Credit: Benjamin Foundation



