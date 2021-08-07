Heaven and Hell: Lucy and Jonathan Coy

Published: 7:00 AM August 7, 2021

Experienced school leaders Lucy and Jonathan Coy are co-founders of one of the top influencing UK education companies, Headteacherchat.

A highly successful and innovative business that aims to connect school leaders with the latest products, offering marketing for education companies, coaching for school staff, and creators of school leader planners.

Here they talk to Gina Long

What is your connection to East Anglia?

Lucy: Norfolk is a very special place for me as I was born here. Apart from moving away for university in London, where we met, I’ve stayed put. Norfolk is such a happy place for us. We love the beautiful scenery, the welcoming and friendly atmosphere, and stunning coastline.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

Jonathan: We both love the fact that within half an hour, we can either be in the beautiful countryside, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying our favourite Kofra coffee in the city. We can’t think of a better place to be.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

Jonathan: We really can’t think of one…..Maybe the A47!

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Lucy: The Broads. I’ve got so many happy memories as a child, sailing in boats on the broads with my family when I was little. We also love the seaside, especially Wells, Holkham, Southwold, and Walberswick. There’s nothing better than walking along the beautiful coastline.....followed by a good pub lunch!

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Lucy: Aldeburgh Carnival. A family tradition. We all make candle lit lanterns for the lantern procession at the end, and love listening to Norwich Samba. It’s truly magical at night, listening to the live music, the sea, and looking at everyone’s lanterns on the beach all lit up.

What’s your specialist Mastermind subject?

Jonathan: Having read lots of books to children over the years we’ve acquired a love of the books written by the children’s author, Christopher Edge. He writes fantastic books.

What is always in your fridge?

Jonathan: Cheese, mainly for the dog! We always have some goats cheese from the The Goat Shed and some Norfolk Dapple cheese.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Lucy: One of the quotes in our planner is ‘Today is your day. Embrace every moment.’ I try hard to live by this motto everyday along with ‘be kind, always'.

What's your favourite film?

Jonathan: We love a good James Bond film. Probably our favourite is Skyfall. We’re both looking forward to the new film No Time to Die when it comes out in the autumn.

What was your first job?

Lucy: My first job was teaching a Y1 class in London, which I loved. I had a lovely classroom and fantastic colleagues. Jonathan’s first job was teaching a Y4 class in Crystal Palace. It was a very happy time, and we made so many long-standing friends. We still keep in touch to this day.

What is your favourite restaurant in East Anglia?

Both: We love Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. Chef Pascal creates the most exciting and delicious dishes and it’s so welcoming. We also like The Anchor in Walberswick. They serve the best fish and chips!

What is your most treasured possession?

Both: Our family and Bramble the dog!

Who do you admire most?

Lucy: My mum. At the grand age of 92 she’s a fantastic storyteller and is fascinating to listen to winning all the family lockdown zoom quizzes - she’s absolutely amazing.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Jonathan: A tiny vintage Eriba Puck caravan. It’s so tiny, it only has a little seating and cooking area, but it’s perfect for picnics by the sea and impromptu weekends away.

What do you like about yourself most?

Lucy: Kindness. It was instilled in me when I was growing up and helping others. there’s nothing better.

What’s your worst character trait?

Jonathan: Apparently, I’m no good at washing up, but I would like to contest that!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Both: Pre-Covid we’d spend the summer holidays travelling to the south of France. The medieval village of Mougin is a favourite of ours. We also love staying in Watergate Bay Hotel, Cornwall, and the peaceful and welcoming Walberswick is somewhere we return to year after year.

Best day of your life?

Both: There’s never just one best day, however these are some of the best! Graduating from Strawberry Hill, Twickenham. Getting married 25 years ago. And the birth of our two boys.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Jonathan: Generally, I only have time for a quick coffee in the morning, but if I was to have breakfast It would have to be a cinnamon bun from Bread Source. Lucy loves yoghurt with fresh berries from Riverford. Delicious.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Jonathan: Chardonnay wine.

Your hidden talent?

Lucy: Jonathan is always making people laugh! Not hidden...but great none the less!

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

Lucy: We both volunteered for the London Marathon at the finish line and Jonathan famously helped the chef Gordon Ramsay, at the end of the marathon, and was asked to offer him a Pot Noodle! Let's just say that Gordon was not impressed!

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Lucy: When I first qualified as a teacher, someone advised me ‘not to smile (at the children) until Christmas.’ This was apparently to help new teachers establish discipline with their class. Instead, it instils unhappiness and consequently the opposite!

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

Both: Simply because it’s such a beautiful place to live. We love the countryside and the beaches equally, and literally spend all of our time when we are not working exploring and enjoying the area.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Both: Say hello! We are friendly and welcoming! We are very fortunate to work with some fantastic education businesses and schools around the country. Do take a look at our planners which are designed and created in Norfolk and the surrounding areas. We also offer an inspirational coaching service for schools to help develop happy teachers with a love of learning. For more information go to www.headteachers.org You can find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @headteacherchat

