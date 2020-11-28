Published: 11:00 AM November 28, 2020

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I have lived here for nearly 16 years. However, I recently discovered that a descendant, Hannah Hook, hailed from Holt in 1803. So, you might say I’ve come home to roost.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

Its rich history and incredible countryside.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

It’s a very long way from Sydney!

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

Bishops or Hickmans in Norwich - great for lunches. Brasted’s with my wife Jodie is always a great treat.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Sitting outside with a glass of wine watching the sunset across our great Norfolk skies.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Norwich Castle, which I happen to have an excellent view of from my office on Castle Meadow.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Norfolk Show – which was greatly missed this year, as were so many other special events. Norwich Accountancy usually sponsors the emergency services stand. We were the main sponsor at the show ball, which was in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance, but sadly they had to be deferred due to the pandemic.

The Norwich Science Festival is doing brilliant work putting the county on the map.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

The Australian cricket team.

What is always in your fridge?

Fosters.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Do unto others.

What’s your favourite film?

The Godfather.

What was your first job?

I set up my own lawnmowing and tree recycling business back in Sydney to earn a few bucks to get me through university.

In the end I had 42 employees.

What is your most treasured possession?

Mine and my family’s health, which is something I never take for granted and am forever grateful for.

Who do you admire most?

Prince Philip, The ‘Twelfth Man’ for The Lord’s Taverners charity and founder of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in 1956.

Both are close to my heart, especially the award. I completed it in Australia as a student, which had an enormous impact upon me, teaching me some of the values I uphold today. The prince is of foreign descent and has been hugely active in charities, the military and supporting our Queen. He may get a lot of stick at times for being comical and ‘shooting from the hip’ but I think in this age of ‘PC overload’ it is refreshing.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Foreign holidays. I like to keep my vitamin D levels up!

What do you like about yourself most?

I’m an egalitarian.

What’s your worst character trait?

Too generous.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

The Caribbean, particularly Barbados. As a family, we love staycations, Fritton Lakes are a favourite or anywhere on the north Norfolk coast gets my vote!

Best day of your life?

The day I met my wife. Our first date was at The Kings Head in Bawburgh. I remember stealing a kiss in the car park and never looking back.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Porridge with blueberries, raspberries and honey (the breakfast of champions).

What’s your favourite tipple?

Gotta be a pint of lager (I’m an Aussie through and through).

What’s your hidden talent?

It must be so well hidden - even I don’t know what it is!

When were you most embarrassed?

When I accidentally ended up in the receiving line for medals after a 300-mile charity bike ride that I sponsored (having only ridden the last four miles for fun). Not wanting to disappoint the prize giver I went along with it. I still have the medal, even after confessing #Shameless.

What’s your earliest memory?

My father dropping a boiling kettle on my nose (accidentally) - I still have the scar to prove it!

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and The Waves - I would like to think that’s what I’ll be doing.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I am a qualified arborist.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I was once called a ‘Kiwi’.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

My family. My two eldest children are studying here - one at The UEA and one at college in Suffolk, and my two little ones are at Norwich School. East Anglia is a great region to bring up a family, with beaches, wide-open spaces, great schools and of course the great people.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

How important it is, now more than ever, to think of others. Be kind, be mindful and support one another. We are living through tough and challenging times. We are more sensitive than we would believe and sometimes we can take our mental health for granted. Financial health can most certainly impact mental health and never has this been a truer fact than in 2020. Due to this, Norwich Accountancy Services has proposed to make MIND its ‘ 2021 Charity of Choice’ and not only do we want to channel funds to this most worthwhile charity, we want to make it clear that our doors are open for anyone who feels the financial side of things are getting on top of them. Sometimes a problem shared is a problem halved. I’m always here for a chat. NorwichAccountancyservices.co.uk

