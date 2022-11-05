Heaven & Hell: Deborah Down

Deborah Down set up interior lifestyle store, Rooms with a View, in Diss in 2005. She continues to design schemes for customers from East Anglia to the Outer Hebrides. Alongside her husband, she has renovated three luxury dog-friendly holiday cottages on the North Norfolk Coast. Both her house and cottages have featured in national interior design magazines. She chats to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I moved from Durham to Suffolk at the age of three as my father had become the headteacher at Lakenheath Primary School. My mother also taught in Brandon. I was fortunate enough to have a wonderful childhood - living in the country with chickens and dogs. My Yorkshire grandparents lived with us so I have some very special memories.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

A walk on Holkham beach with our dogs, followed by a cup of tea and a bacon sandwich in our camper van. I have memories of walking here as a child - the vast stretch of beach, the long walk to the sea, and the blue skies. I love it whatever the weather and have walked here even in the January snows.

What do you love most about East Anglia?

The area of coast around Waxham. It’s a lovely quiet part of Norfolk, and the beaches are divine as it’s so quiet. Visiting the market towns of Bury St Edmunds, Holt and Alysham with their bustling independent retailers. The fabulous Norfolk Broads, where we had an old cruising boat for five years and pottered around wild mooring whenever we could. Evenings watching the wildlife including otters were especially magical.

What is your East Anglian hell?

I really don’t hate anything about East Anglia, but do have concerns especially at the moment of overdevelopment and the seeming endless construction - the possibility of hundreds of pylons across the beautiful local landscape is just the latest example.

In addition, I do worry about the future of our small local high streets, struggling to compete with the change in shopping habits since Covid, made worse by the unhelpful parking charges.

What are your favourite local restaurants?

We love the Gunton Arms and Suffield Arms and are fortunate that these two are within easy reach of both our holiday cottages. I also sometimes sneak into Back to the Garden Farm Shop and Restaurant for lunch between stocking up the cottages. The hidden gem of Amandines in our local town of Diss near our store has a wonderful array of vegetarian dishes created by Amelia and her team - just perfect for lunch!

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

It has to be Happisburgh lighthouse. I have wonderful memories with my children, nieces and nephews, staying at our static caravan we had up there for many years. The children would shout out at the first glimpse of the lighthouse on the horizon! It galvanised my love of Norfolk and enticed us to buy our first holiday cottage renovation project 12 years ago.

What's your specialist Mastermind subject?

It has to be both the Fenwick & Tilbrook and Farrow & Ball paint colour charts. I have worked with the colours on projects for 16 years in our store and know all the numbers off by heart! We stock both brands of paint and both have proved to be very successful. Fenwick & Tilbrook are a wonderful family-run paint company based just outside Norwich and we are thrilled to be their main stockist.

What is always in your fridge?

Lurpak butter but probably not for long if the price keeps increasing!

What’s your favourite film?

The Dig, a wonderful film about Basil Brown (who lived in our village) and his dig at Sutton Hoo. So beautifully filmed and the Suffolk accents were spot on! I loved the slow pace of the film and the cinematography.

What was your first job?

I trained to be a registered general nurse at Addenbrookes, working as a nurse when the children were small, before setting up my curtain making business on the dining room table at home!

What is your most treasured possession?

Most definitely my dogs, Bert (a Cockerpoo) and Winston (a Border Terrier). They are a large part of my life and feature regularly on our Instagram page roomswithaview. They are both incredible characters and we love them dearly.

Who do you admire most?

My parents - they both instilled a strong work ethic whilst giving me the most wonderfully happy childhood. Sadly my father died when I was only 21, but I’m so proud that he touched so many lives. He was a much-loved headteacher. My mother continues to be an amazing role model, working hard in her garden, cooking on her Aga (our own Mary Berry ) looking after herself and still living in the family home where I grew up.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I would say it is being my own boss, making my own decisions and indulging in my absolute passion of interiors. I’m still as excited about choosing the right cushions for a client as much as designing a whole house project. When you work for yourself its hard work but also very rewarding. However, I couldn’t do it without a great team alongside me.

What do you like about yourself most?

I suppose I’m determined - once I decide to do something I get on with it. I’m not afraid of hard work and have renovated our holiday cottages from scratch, along with my husband. I even learned to weave a willow fence for one of them!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

I love the North Norfolk Coast. We visit regularly when on working trips to our cottages. Cornwall is also a favourite of ours as we are fortunate to stay at my sister's coastal fishing cottage, The Cellars at Gunwalloe on the Lizard peninsula. I also love the unspoiled Greek island of Kefalonia. I recently visited and it hasn’t changed in 15 years.

Best day of your life?

It has to be having both of my children. Jess is now 32 and George (who manages our Norfolk store) is 28. They both love Norfolk and Suffolk too!

What’s your favourite breakfast?

I love a bacon sandwich cooked in our camper van after a walk on the beach.

What’s your favourite tipple?

I don’t really drink alcohol but on a rare occasion, when stressed, have been known to have a small brandy. For the past few years we have been taking our home-grown apples to be pressed into organic apple juice - the crisp taste of freshly pressed apple juice cannot be beaten.

What’s your hidden talent?

I have an incredible long-term memory and I can often remember the fabric customers may have had for their curtains 20 years ago. It’s only in recent years that I realised what I thought was normal wasn’t at all - it comes in very useful when customers come back into the shop after many years and I can remember exactly their room schemes in photographic detail.

Even from being very young, I could walk into a room and intuitively know how to use colour and patterns to create a coordinated scheme.

What’s your earliest memory?

Bizarrely I can remember from the age of about two, sitting on a green cabinet on my first day at nursery. We all had different motifs on our aprons, I had a badge with a house on my apron which I think in hindsight was probably appropriate.

What would you like played at your funeral?

I really wouldn’t want a somber or formal funeral. I would be so happy for people I love to gather on the beach at Holkham and have a big picnic with all of the dogs. I would like to be wrapped in a vintage eiderdown and popped in a wicker coffin. So I suppose the sound of the waves would be perfect.

Tell us something people don’t know about you

I’m actually very shy, I have a fear of public speaking and would do anything to avoid it. I'm confident at work within my comfort zone but don’t enjoy large social gatherings.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Probably that I shouldn’t treat my dogs as babies or let them on the bed.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

Firstly my mother still lives in Suffolk as well as both of my children in Norfolk so that is a good enough reason on its own. However both my husband and I love the area so much.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

We encourage your readers to please shop local, support everything local and enjoy visiting the many independently owned businesses from all sectors. We welcome you to visit us. In addition to our online store we also have a real bricks and mortar shop in the historic market town of Diss. You can view and touch all the products you see on the website as well as lots of additional bits and pieces to help you create your perfect home. Visit our interiors store website roomswithaview.co.uk or find out more about our cottages at forevernorfolk.com

If you have a story, email gina@hallfarmfornham.com or follow Twitter: @geewizzgee1 Instagram: @ginalong_geewizz



