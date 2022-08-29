Tips to maintain your health while waiting for hospital treatment

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that many people are waiting longer than usual for their operations or other procedures.

Sometimes by the time a person is called for their procedure it cannot go ahead because their situation has changed for one reason or another, meaning that it’s not safe.

Sometimes this is completely unrelated to the condition that they need treatment for.

So, a person might be waiting for a hip replacement, but they also have a long-term condition, like diabetes or hypertension (high blood pressure).

If that long term condition hasn’t been well controlled in the background, then they may find that their operation can’t go ahead because their blood sugars or blood pressure are too high.

So, if you or someone you care for is waiting for a hospital appointment or treatment, it’s important to use this time to get as healthy as you can to ensure that you’ll be fit and ready when the time comes.

Generally, the fitter you are before an operation, the faster the recovery can be afterwards.

Here are some simple lifestyle changes that can help you take control of your health while you wait.

They’ll help you keep healthy so are worth doing at any time, but if you are waiting for an operation or procedure, they might just prevent that from being cancelled!

Make exercise and movement a part of your daily routine

All exercise and movement provides health benefits and increases your fitness.

And fitness before an operation has been shown to help people go home earlier, and to recover more quickly.

Aerobic exercises are especially important as they strengthen your heart and lungs.

They will have to work harder after an operation to help your body to heal, so exercise regularly to make them stronger and they’ll be in the best possible shape.

In addition to aerobic exercises, moving regularly throughout the day is so important to improve circulation and keep muscles and joints from stiffening up.

Try to avoid sitting down for long periods of time without moving. Getting up from your chair during TV ad breaks, doing stretching exercises while the kettle boils – all these little movements add up to health benefits.

If you’re not currently active, start small with 10 minutes of activity a day and build up from there.

As with any exercise, speak to your GP or consultant before you start any new activity to make sure it’s appropriate and safe for your condition.

If you are normally an active person it is important to keep that up before your procedure to maintain your fitness.

What you eat and drink matters before your treatment

A healthy and balanced diet supports your immune system, which helps to fight off infections and provides your body with the nutrients it needs to help repair itself after surgery or treatment. These factors may also help you get home from the hospital faster.

In addition, a healthy diet is important to help you maintain a healthy weight. If you are overweight this creates strain on your heart and particularly increases the risk of developing blood clots (deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism) after your procedure.

Drinking plenty of water (not fizzy or sugary drinks) helps you avoid dehydration and constipation, and also helps to reduce the risk of developing blood clots.

Alcohol can reduce your body’s ability to heal. Make sure you are drinking within the recommended limits or lower to improve your ability to heal after your procedure.

Quit or cut back on smoking - it’s one of the best things you can do to prepare for treatment

If you’re a smoker, quitting is one of the best things you can do to prepare your body for surgery or treatment. It can be hard, but the benefits to your health are worth it.

Smoking before a procedure puts you at a higher risk for post-operative heart attacks, stroke, blood clots, pneumonia and even death, so there has never been a better time to make the decision to quit.

Smoking also prevents your body and any wounds from healing as quickly as it might otherwise.

What resources are there to help me make these lifestyle changes?

NHS Norfolk and Waveney is determined to help people receive their treatments as quickly as possible whichever hospital they are under.

The While You Wait portal on the Norfolk and Waveney ICS website gives people advice on what they can do to maintain or improve their physical and mental health while they wait, as well as support with how to get help if they are concerned.

It includes tips and information on keeping healthy including a downloadable Exercise at Home guide, mental health resources, and links to local support services within Norfolk and Waveney as well as other trusted sources of information.

It also includes information on waiting times, with links to the NHS’s My Planned Care portal which provides access to average waiting times at hospitals across the country.

Carers, friends, and relatives can also see the information on both portals and I encourage everyone to help guide their loved ones through the detail and support them to make the lifestyle changes that will help them to be best prepared for their treatment.

If you know someone who would benefit from these resources but isn’t online, please support them to use these resources, or encourage them to visit their local library or contact the Norfolk Libraries digital health hub for support in accessing health advice online.

For more information and advice and to book a place at the digital health hub, call 01603 774777 or email libraries.iconnect@norfolk.gov.uk.

Dr Frankie Swords is medical director, NHS Norfolk and Waveney