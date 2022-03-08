Norfolk network offers mentoring support to women in business

Rebecca Campbell is an audit assistant for Lovewell Blake, is on the advisory board for Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, and is the founder of the Future Women in Business Network - one of the positions she's most proud of.

This newly-formed network of professional women meets every six weeks at events which include a guest speaker - a woman who is a business owner or in a senior position in an organisation.

They talk through their work, the challenges they encounter, and issues they may face as women in business, discussing how they can overcome or work around them.

Future of Women in Business Panel - Credit: Becca Campbell

“I know they can offer something really useful to our members,” says Becca of the meetings. “For example, we talk about things like impostor syndrome and pay differences.

“I make sure that every networking event is a learning environment. That’s something we’re really keen on - making sure that everyone leaves feeling like they’ve learned something and gained something from the experience.

“We have some [speakers] who own their businesses, such as Kelly Cartwright who owns Jark Norfolk, we have partners of law and accountancy firms, and people like Nova Fairbank, who has a senior role in the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

"It's so vast - architecture, marketing, all these different areas, whether the person is an owner or partner, or in a senior position, if they can offer anything to people like me who are lower down, still learning about how to be themselves, and move up the chain, they're perfect for FWB.

“It's so important that women have mentors and that we can look up to someone and see ‘If they can do it, I can do it as well.' "

Mentorship is something promoted by the FWB, as is networking. If someone wants to be connected with a mentor, Becca has a list of willing participants ready to go.

Hundreds engage online with this new network, and 40 to 50 women attend the free ticketed events, held at BrewDog, near St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Issues discussed at previous events have included; 'What do I do if a male colleague is on a higher wage?', 'What would you do if you're the senior of a job but the client only wants to deal with a male in your team and they're actually lower down than you?' and 'Is there a right time to have children?'

"If you are a lawyer, architect or accountant, there's someone for you," says Becca of the mentoring support available. "We can connect you with them and make sure you can ask those people questions and they'll give you a tailored response."

"Having these women who are in senior positions at our fingertips is just so amazing."

One of the points made by the panel at a recent meeting was that you don't have to be perfect at everything to be a business owner or in a position of seniority.

"That's exactly it," says Becca. "It always surprises me, but it teaches us that you don't have to be perfect to get to where you want to be.

"It's OK to have these feelings. It's OK to feel the way you do, but to know that you're supported and you've got the backing of these women is amazing.

Find the Future of Women in Business network at linkedin.com/company/future-of-women-in-business/