Published: 8:00 PM September 14, 2021

Aberdeen beach can be found just a short walk away from the city centre - Credit: VisitScotland/Kenny Lam

Looking for a holiday a little closer to home this autumn or winter?

Fly from Norwich Airport and choose from the highlands of Scotland, the delights of Devon, a cosmopolitan city break in Amsterdam or recharging your batteries with some winter sun in Tenerife.

Which will you choose?

Aberdeen

The entrance hall and statues at Aberdeen Art Gallery - Credit: VisitScotland/Kenny Lam

Aberdeenshire stretches from “one of the last great places on earth” (the Cairngorms) to “one of the world’s top-rated coastlines”.

So says National Geographic. And The Scotsman (one of Scotland’s national newspapers) calls its city of Aberdeen – where ships dock right up against the city-centre streets and dolphins leap in the busy North Sea harbour – “one of the most architecturally distinctive in Europe".

Aberdeenshire has more castles per acre than anywhere else in the UK.

Amongst them Slains Castle where its said that Bram Stoker conceived Dracula, Craigievar, a seven storey pink castle, said to have been the prototype for the Walt Disney castle and the most famous of all, Balmoral.

Aberdeenshire also has several active whisky distilleries including the Strathisla Distillery of Chivas Regal fame which is arguably the most beautiful in Scotland.

If you prefer your activities in the colder climes, then a visit to the two purpose-built ski resorts Glenshee with 36 runs and a snow sport school and Lecht 2090 is a must.

Or, if golf is your thing, you have over 50 courses to choose from in Aberdeenshire, including Royal Aberdeen Gold club one of the world’s oldest courses.

Loganair offers flights from Norwich to Aberdeen daily except Saturday year round.

Exeter

Exeter Quay - Credit: Lee Timms

Exeter is a city like no other.

Located in Devon, close to the coast and surrounded by beautiful, open countryside and around an hour’s flights from Norwich with Loganair.

At its heart stands its magnificent Gothic Cathedral with Cathedral Yard itself is dotted with cafes and restaurants in which to sit and watch the world go by.

Exeter’s compact size makes it the perfect shopping destination.

Divided into distinct shopping quarters and when it comes to eating and drinking, Exeter is a foodie’s heaven!

From weekly farmer’s and street food markets to real ales in historic pubs and fine dining options.

Find out more about Exeter’s fascinating history on a free Red Coat Guided Tour, running daily throughout the year, head to the city’s award-winning Royal Albert Memorial Museum or explore Exeter’s medieval Underground Passages – the only attraction of its kind open to the public in Britain!

Exeter offers a year-round calendar of exciting events, including sport, music, theatre, comedy, food and drink and craft festivals.

Don’t miss the atmospheric Christmas Market, held each year on Cathedral Green.

Exeter’s location in the heart of Devon also makes it a great hub from which to explore the rest of the South West region too so why not extend your stay and discover the wider region’s breath-taking coastline, historic towns and cities as well as fascinating visitor attractions?

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is an hour's flight from Norwich - Credit: Shutterstock

Amsterdam, the capital of The Netherlands and a world-famous city break destination, is a vibrant city with something to offer most travellers and less than one hour’s flying time from Norwich with KLM!

You might want to experience its café culture, its tulip markets, its leisurely canal cruises, its nightlife or just hire a bicycle and cycle around this intoxicatingly wonderful and lively city.

Alternatively, jump on a hop-on, hop-off canal boat and take in the city’s highlights as you meander the stunning waterways.

If it's culture you are after Amsterdam has this in abundance including Rijksmuseum, the largest museum in Holland, which houses many works of art by Rembrandt, the Van Gogh Museum housing the largest collection of Van Gogh paintings and drawings in the world. Stedelijk Museum of Modern Art and Anne Frank’s House.

Amsterdam comes into its own in the winter with a festive atmosphere, cosy pubs and plenty of events.

Check out iamsterdam.com for more details.

Tenerife

Tenerife is an ideal winter sun destination - Credit: Shutterstock

Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands and referred to as the island of eternal spring, due to its wonderful climate, is just perfect for your winter sun getaway.

For many it’s the beautiful beaches, varied array of coastal resorts and amazing sunny weather that draw them to Tenerife, but there is so much more to the island to be discovered, especially for nature lovers and hikers as the diverse landscapes offer up endless opportunities.

Dominating a huge area in the centre of the island is the Unesco-protected Teidi National Park where you can take a cable car to the summit of Mount Teide, Spain’s highest mountain, and enjoy breathtakingly beautiful views of the 10-mile-wide volcanic crater and stunning national park.

The island is home to seven championship golf courses, has a plethora of water activities on offer, temperate seas providing opportunities for whale and dolphin watching and its exceptionally clear night skies and high altitude make it an ideal place to star gaze.

When it comes to cuisine the island truly has something for everyone from traditional tapas to Michelin star dining and everything in between.

Flights from Norwich to Tenerife with TUI re-commence on September 30.