Why I love Norfolk: Dean of Norwich, Jane Hedges

Memory

My elder son was married in July and like many other couples he and his fiancée had waited for over a year after their original date and had re-booked their wedding several times. I officiated at the wedding in the Cathedral and we had an absolutely perfect day with friends and family. It was definitely worth waiting for!

Landmark

Aside from of course Norwich Cathedral, Happisburgh lighthouse is rather special for me as I had the great privilege of being taken out on the Happisburgh lifeboat on the most beautiful September evening and the lighthouse looked stunning with the setting sun.

Beach

We love lots of the beaches in Norfolk but I think our favourite has to be Holkham, although Winterton and Sea Palling are also great favourites with us too.

Town/city/village

It has to be Norwich - this is not just our favourite city in the county of Norfolk, I think it’s close to being our favourite city in the whole country! I always tell people who’ve never been to Norwich that it is a city that has something for everyone. It’s a great place to visit and a wonderful place to live.

Place to eat

We really enjoy the curry houses in Norwich and have several favourites but we also enjoy Italian restaurants and a number of Norfolk pubs.

Pub

Difficult to choose a favourite - the Adam and Eve just round the corner from the Cathedral, but also the Red Lion since it’s been refurbished, are both great pubs and very friendly.

Attraction or day out

Favourite days out are usually long walks either on the beach or in one of our country parks with our dog, Benson.

Something that happens every year

We love the Royal Norfolk Show and we’ve really missed it these last couple of years and hope it will be back soon - although as we are now moving in the spring we’ll have to make a special trip to attend.

Shop

I don’t really have a favourite shop, I like lots of them but my husband doesn’t like shopping at all.

Export

I think it has to be gin ~ there are so many great ones in Norfolk but our favourite is Archangel!



