7 Norfolk Father's Day gift ideas

Norfolk School of Gardening offers a range of day courses which would make great Father's Day gifts. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Stuck for a Father’s Day present for dad? Here are some Norfolk gift ideas that he would love to receive on his very own special day, Sunday June 20.



Box of delights

Emporium Norwich has teamed up with Norfolk Gin for a tasty collaboration - Credit: Emporium Norwich



Emporium Norwich has brought an authentic taste of Brazil to the city with its brigadeiro – a traditional artisanal chocolate confectionery with a creamy, velvety rich texture.

And for Father’s Day there’s an extra special treat in store. Gin and chocolate are an ideal pairing and they’ve teamed up with Norfolk Gin for two tasty collaborations: gin-infused brigadeiro truffles and a dusted cocoa mix of nuts made with a touch of gin.

Father’s Day gift hampers are available.

For details see emporiumnorwich.co.uk

In great spirits

If dad loves whisky then why not treat him to a distillery tour at the English Whisky Co? - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Thanks to the English Whisky Co, Norfolk is firmly on the whisky map.

When it was founded at Roudham in 2006, St George’s Distillery was the first English distillery for more than 120 years.

If your dad loves his spirits, then a tour of the distillery, to discover the secrets of whisky making makes the ideal present.

Plus they also offer personalised bottles, gift sets and more.

See englishwhisky.co.uk for details

Say cheese

Baron Bigod is made at Fen Farm Dairy near Bungay. - Credit: Chris Hill

If dad loves artisan cheeses, then why not treat him to some of the best that Norfolk and East Anglia have to offer?

The Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton showcases the talents of a wide range of cheesemakers, including Catherine Temple of Wighton near Wells and Fen Farm dairy at Bungay, creators of the famed Baron Bigod.

And the team at Norfolk Deli is busy curating a range of hampers packed with East Anglian delicacies especially for Father’s Day.

See norfolk-deli.co.uk, or their social media feeds, where you can find out about their latest foodie evenings too.



A touch of luxury

Congham Hall Hotel. - Credit: Ian Burt

The spa at west Norfolk luxury retreat Congham Hall has re-opened post-lockdown, with a menu of restorative treatments on offer including the Rosemary Muscle Melt Massage (£75).

The 60-minute treatment includes deep tissue massage therapy, to unravel tension in sore and tight muscles and enhance the body’s circulation.

Also incorporating hot stones, it is highly recommended for anyone suffering from chronic stress, pain or tension.

See conghamhallhotel.co.uk for details.

Can you dig it?

If, like many of us, dad has discovered his green fingers during the lockdowns, then a course at Norfolk School of Gardening at Ketteringham Hall near Wymondham will take his horticultural skills to the next level.

If he’s started growing vegetables for the first time or has even taken on an allotment, the one-day Your Veg Patch course (£75) covers everything you need to know about growing edibles, including crop rotation and seasonal sowing so that you can eat your own vegetables for most of the year.

Courses are on July 15 and October 11.

There is also a one-day Lawn Care and Maintenance course on September 8 (also £75), which will show you how to care for all types of lawn, from a hard-working family lawn to a pristine ornamental lawn.

The course will look at equipment, seed mixes, weed control, common diseases, lawn repair and the lawn care calendar.

See norfolkschoolofgardening.co.uk for details.

Full of beans

Kofra's coffees are available by subscription - Credit: Neil Didsbury

If Dad is serious about his coffee, chances are that Norwich-based roaster Kofra is already on his radar.

And you can bring barista-style coffee home with one of their weekly or monthly subscriptions.

Three blends are available – the bright and fruity Hi Fi blend, the bold Antwerp blend and the decaff which has notes of cashew, apricot and milk chocolate.

Plus you can choose from a wide range of grinds, from aeropress and French press to whole beans.

They also have lots of their other blends available to buy by the bag.

Go to kofra.co.uk for details.

Fancy a brew?

Home brewing your own beer is one of the old-school hobbies that made a comeback during the lockdowns.

And Norfolk brewer Woodfordes has everything your Dad needs to make 40 pints of their award-winning amber ale, Wherry.

Here comes the science bit: the kit contains a fermenting bucket and lid, stirring spoon, hydrometer, steriliser, syphon tube, tap and sediment trap and a Woodfordes Wherry ingredients kit. Cheers!

Go to woodfordes.com for more.

