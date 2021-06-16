News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
6 Norfolk-made Father's Day gifts for stylish dads

Emma Lee

Published: 7:45 PM June 16, 2021   
The Oxburgh canvas and leather travel bag, £350, Fairfax and Favor

- Credit: Fairfax and Favor

If you're still looking for a Father's Day gift for your dad, what about these stylish suggestions from East Anglian fashion brands?

If dad's planning a summer staycation, the Oxburgh canvas and leather bag (pictured above), £350, by Fairfax and Favor makes the ideal travelling companion. 


Cambridge unisex quarter zip sweatshirt, £59.95, Whale of a Time Clothing

If your dad loves the outdoors, then the Cambridge quarter zip, £59.95, from Whale of a Time Clothing marries practicality and style - Credit: Whale of a Time Clothing

The Cambridge suede loafer, £175, Fairfax and Favor

Norfolk accessories brand Fairfax and Favor started out making classic loafers. The Cambridge in suede, £175, with its equestrian-style snaffle bit detailing would make a timeless addition to dad's wardrobe. - Credit: Fairfax and Favor

Westminster laptop bag, £395, Fairfax and Favor

As many of us move to a hybrid between working from home and the office, a new laptop bag could be in order. The Westminster, £395, by Fairfax and Favor is a real investment piece. It can accommodate a 15-inch laptop and has plenty of pockets for accessories, so it's ideal for working on the move - Credit: Fairfax and Favor

Oakham linen shirt, £69.95, Whale of a Time Clothing

Relaxed enough for a day at the coast, but smart enough for a restaurant, the Oakham linen shirt, £69.95, by Whale of a Time Clothing is a warm weather staple - Credit: Whale of a Time Clothing

Burnham unisex long sleeved T-shirt, £36.35, Whale of a Time Clothing

We love the retro sporty look of the Burnham unisex long sleeved T-shirt, £36.35, by Whale of a Time Clothing, modelled here by Made in Chelsea star Harvey Armstrong. - Credit: Whale of a Time Clothing





