Competition winner Jill enjoys Royal Norfolk Show makeover

Competition winner Jill Goddard had a makeover at Jarrold ready for the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I had a fabulous time!”

That was Jill Goddard’s verdict on her afternoon spent with the fashion and beauty team at Jarrold in Norwich earlier this week.

Jill, from Norwich, was the winner of our competition with Jarrold to win a personal styling session and £150 gift card to put towards an outfit for the most stylish event on the calendar - the Royal Norfolk Show, which is back after a two-year break on June 29 and 30.

Her appointment started with a makeover with the store’s personal beauty ambassador Paris Cressy.

“Paris is amazing, I absolutely loved what he did, it was beautiful,” says Jill.

She then went to the women’s fashion floor where she met personal stylists Florrie Dunn and Katy Michael.

“They were absolutely lovely,” says Jill. “We just wandered round the floor together picking dresses and we ended up in the changing room with a selection of about 10.”

Florrie, who has been a personal stylist at Jarrold for six years, says that there’s no better feeling than a customer finding a piece that they love that makes them look and feel great.

“The job is so rewarding when you see ladies go away feeling happy and confident within themselves with what they’re wearing,” she says.

Jill, Florrie and Katy narrowed the selection down to two dresses – one a last-minute contender found by Florrie.

“They were quite different looks,” says Jill. “One was more dressy and one was more casual, so we accessorised them both and kept switching between the two.”

After much deliberation she chose a floral midi dress by Selected Femme (£70), which she will wear to the Royal Norfolk Show on Thursday.

Competition winner Jill Goddard, second from left, had a makeover at Jarrold in Norwich with the styling team: Florrie Dunn (left), Paris Cressy (middle) and Katy Michael (right) - Credit: Brittany Woodman

For our fabulous shoot by photographer Brittany Woodman at Jarrold's in-store Bay Seafood and Wine Bar, Florrie and Katy accessorised the dress with L.K. Bennett Santana Gold Lurex Rope Wedges (£229), an L.K. Bennett Lucia Soft Gold Rope Lurex Clutch (£179), Hot Tomato Necklace (£13) and a Biggie Best Bangle (£9).

“I’ve had so much fun,” says Jill. “It makes you feel good when you know you look good.”

Personal styling appointments at Jarrold are free with no obligation to buy. To book in with stylists Florrie Dunn or Katy Michael, call 01603 697290 or ask in store.

Style On Show

Getting dressed up for the Royal Norfolk Show is one of the reasons why it is so much fun.

And your outfit could win you a covetable fashion prize.

On both days of the show Jarrold’s team of style spotters will be out and about looking for the most stylish ladies, gents – and even pooches – and presenting them with prizes including Jarrold gift cards.

As Jarrold personal stylist Florrie explains, they’re looking for originality and flair – whether you like to get ahead of the trends, have a soft spot for vintage styling or are known for your signature panache.

“The Showstopper category is for people who we think are super stylish and wearing pieces that really reflect their personality. And the Perfect Pairing category can be anyone, not necessarily a couple, who are co-ordinating outfits and we think look really great together,” she explains.

The Dapper Dogs category means that your four-legged friends can join in and get all dressed up too.

Judging will take place at the Jarrold gazebo outside the RNAA offices at 2.50pm on both days.

If you think the style spotters have passed your outfit by, then head to the gazebo to nominate yourself or a friend.

Jarrold’s Style On Show stand, in Sixth Drive near the Grand Ring, is a must-visit for anyone who loves fashion.

Florrie and Katy will be there to give out style advice and personal beauty ambassadors Paris and Philly will be on hand to offer make-up touch-ups and skincare tips.

No trip to the show would be complete without snapping a selfie with cool retro 1970s campervan Penny Lane for Instagram.

If you like to dine in style then you’ll love a new addition to this year’s show.

The Jarrold Wine Bar, also in Sixth Drive, will be serving luxury cheese, cured meat and antipasti platters, packed with goodies from local and artisan producers, served with a range of perfectly paired wines.

And the Jarrold experts will have advice about how to make the most of your outdoor space for living and entertaining at their stand near the Garden Village.



