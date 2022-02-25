Ex-pilot's vegan candle business takes off

An ex-pilot who left the jet set lifestyle is celebrating as the success of her handmade vegan candle business soars.

Kate Van Koten from Blofield Heath created Moonvine candles just before the start of the pandemic and the business has been going from strength to strength.

"I loved candles and was spending a lot of money on ones that just weren’t very good. It’s as simple as that," explains Kate.

"They'd smell lovely at first, but when you lit them they wouldn't smell. I thought, 'Surely I can make a nicer candle.' " The rest, as they say, is history.

Kate and her Moonvine production at home - Credit: Kate Van Koten

Kate's life used to look a lot different, though. Her CV includes an impressive history mostly of working in hospitality and hotels around the world including the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong and Australia.

Keen to pursue her dream of becoming a helicopter pilot, she sold her house and moved to Florida, USA, where she completed the year's required training to qualify for a private pilot's licence, coincidentally where she met her (now) husband, Matt, who was training too.

After moving back to the UK to raise a family, Kate's training for a commercial qualification was put on hold and she busied herself with working for her children's school committee. But she was keen to create a business of her own to work around family life.

"I’d been thinking about what could I do for quite a few years, but getting back into catering while my husband works shifts and goes away a lot, it wasn’t an option," Kate explains.

Kate and her Moonvine production at home - Credit: Kate Van Koten

With a £500 budget, Kate began setting up her business, to be run from her home. It was a long process, though. "It takes a lot of testing and it's not as easy as I thought!" she laughs.

"Once I started doing the research I realised there was a massive amount of work. It was two years ago in early January I decided I was going to do it. By that point I'd done months of reading about what I'd have to do.

"There's so much to getting a good wick, which wax I was going to use - she decided on soy, which means her products are vegan - different fragrances, and just how to make candles. Then it's hours and hours of testing!"

Moonvine Star Sign Range - Credit: Kate Van Koten

Every single batch has to be separately tested, Kate carefully noting the size, burning time , what the cold throw is (what it smells like in the shop) and what the hot throw is like when it burns.

"I went through tons of oils to test, " she says. "I don't use essential oils as they don't work well with soy and aren't very strong, plus they're not great for animals."

Fortunately, Kate managed to have everything delivered before the first big lockdown. She built her own website and Instagram accounts and decided to go for it. The first customers coming from the close-knit community of Blofield Heath and surrounding villages.

Moonvine Melts - Credit: Kate Van Koten

"The website was quiet initially but I was really lucky to have the ladies in the village who all came and tried them and they liked it," she says. "I got a lot of business locally, just through word of mouth, and it slowly started."

"Now the website is great. I get a lot locally, but now it's everywhere and anywhere, which is really great. It just takes time to build it."

"About a month before I launched, someone asked me if I was doing melts. So I did some research into it, made a few and thought they were amazing.

"It's usually the younger customers who like the melts. In my day it was the oil in an old-fashioned looking burner with the water in, but melts are the modern version, and they've done really well."

Kate's now reached a point where she could easily make the business bigger, move premises and take on staff, but at this level she is comfortable in the knowledge that she can make everything herself, knowing it's really good quality.

Besides, it's a family affair and she has a team of helpers onboard in the form of sons Max and Liam and husband Matt.

"They help with labelling and packing but no-one else is making," says Kate. "They do get paid, though, they negotiated their rate!" she laughs.

"The previous year had been good, then it's built and built. You have to keep thinking of new things though, so I have the new star sign candles which have just launched.

"For right now, it makes me very happy. My ambition was for it to tick me over. It's surpassed that and is making me a living, so it's about remaining good with strong quality."

You can find Moonvine on Instagram: @moonvineuk