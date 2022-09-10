36 unmissable events in Norfolk this autumn

Victoria Cushing in her Pumpkin House at Thursford where you can choose a pumpkin - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pictures Around Cromer, the National Gallery Collection, on now until April 30, 2023

From Caravaggio to Zurbarán, Monet to Manet and van Gogh to van Huysum, this new exhibition in collaboration with the National Gallery brings life-sized reproductions to the streets of Cromer.

Les Miserables, Norwich Theatre Royal, on now until September 24

The curtain fell on Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular production of Les Miserables in March 2020, when the pandemic struck during a five-week run of Boubil and Shoenberg’s classic musical at Norwich Theatre Royal. Now, one of the biggest stage shows of them all is back in all its glory.

Noirwich crime writing festival, events around Norwich, September 8-10

The most thrilling event on the region’s literary calendar, Noirwich crime writing festival, returns as the nights start to draw in.

Guests in recent years have been a who’s who of whodunits, including Val McDermid, Attica Lock, Yrsa Sigurdardottir, Louise Doughty, James Runcie, Lee Child, Ian Rankin, Peter James, Anthony Horowitz, Nicci French, Paula Hawkins and Benjamin Black.

And this year’s speakers include Scarlett Brade and Bella Mackie, Charlie Higson, Janice Hallett and Yelena Moskovich, who is giving the Noirwich Lecture 2022.

Galton Blackiston will be appearing at the Foodies Festival in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Foodies Festival, Earlham Park, Norwich, September 9-11

Dubbed ‘Gastro Glastonbury’, the Foodies Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time – with a stellar line-up of celebrity chefs and chart toppers.

To give the event a local flavour, the line-up at the Chefs Theatre includes Galton Blackiston, Richard Bainbridge, Daniel Smith, Oliver Boon, Eric Snaith and Andrew Jones, plus MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd. Expect some showstoppers in the Cake and Bake Theatre too.

And Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting For Girls, Liberty X and S Club All Stars will be performing across the weekend.

Heritage Open Days, various locations, September 9-18

Explore the region’s hidden heritage for free during England’s largest festival of history and culture. Highlights of this year’s programme include the chance to go backstage at Gorleston Pavilion Theatre and music at the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Matthew Usher

Sandringham Game and Country Fair, September 10 and 11

From traditional rural sports and pursuits such as falconry, scurry driving and gun dog displays to chainsaw carving, plus heaps of food glorious food, Sandringham Game and Country Fair is a popular day out for all ages.

Great Yarmouth Eastern Festival, Great Yarmouth Racecourse, September 13-15

The prestigious festival returns for three days of racing action – and fabulous fashion, as the final day is Ladies Day. Dust off your best hat and you might catch the eye of the Ladies Day Style Awards judges.

Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth, September 16-18

An international line-up of performers will be heading to the east coast as the extraordinary free festival of circus returns.

Highlights include the Saturday night parade featuring Silence!, a percussion and pyrotechnic spectacular by French legends Les Commados Percus.

Gathering Festival, Wild Ken Hill, September 17

Chart-topping musician David Gray will be among the speakers at this new festival to celebrate the natural world and the battle to preserve it.

He will be appearing at the 4,000-acre west Norfolk farm, which is playing a leading role in the campaign to re-wild our countryside, alongside author Mary Colwell to highlight the work that is under way to conserve the threatened curlew.

Other speakers include Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England who will join Benedict Macdonald, author of Rebirding, and Jake Fiennes, to discuss nature recovery.

Steam Back to the Forties, North Norfolk Railway September 17 and 18

North Norfolk Railway’s famous 1940s weekend returns. Swing back in time for a weekend of live music, classic vehicles, vintage trade stands, historical displays, and wartime fashions - and train rides through five and a half miles of spectacular scenery between Sheringham and Holt via Weybourne.

Deepdale Festival, Burnham Deepdale, September 22-25

Expect wellness workshops, delicious food and plenty of music, including Wildwood Kin and Kathryn Williams at this ever-popular outdoor festival season closer.

Garden and Outdoor Living Fair, Holkham Walled Garden, September 24

There will be plants galore and other gardening goodies to help you create your perfect outside space at the Garden and Outdoor Living Fair.

NORCON, Norfolk Showground Arena, September 24-25

Doctor Who and Holby City star Paul McGann, The Young Ones actor Nigel Planer, Julian Glover, who has appeared in Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Game Of Thrones and Red Dwarf’s Chris Barrie are among the special guests at NORCON 2022. Holy mackerel - there’s also the chance to see the iconic 1966 “Adam West" Batmobile too.

Norfolk Open Studios, various locations, September 24-October 9

Now settled into its new autumn slot, hundreds of artists and makers across the county will be welcoming visitors into their studios to see them at work.

Blickling Night Out In Nature, September 28 to October 1

Frozen Light Theatre presents an outdoor sensory installation performance at Blickling for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their carers/family.

Four scientists have lived inside a biodome for over a decade, nurturing the Blostma, a plant so powerful it only flowers every 12 years.

The question is, after 12 years of waiting, will the Blostma reveal its blooms? Enter the biodome and find out.

A scene from the 2022 Cromer Pier Show. - Credit: Supplied by the show

Cromer Pier Show, until October 1

From breath-taking circus skills to side splitting comedians and show stopping vocalists, Cromer Pier Show has something for everyone.

The variety show is hosted by Ben Nickless who appeared on this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent, where he wowed the judges when he performed 20 uncanny impressions in just 60 seconds.

Wild Paths Festival, venues across Norwich, October 11—15

Wild Paths Festival returns to Norwich with another line-up of diverse and adventurous artists.

Organised by Ben Street, the city's venues will again be filled with cutting-edge sounds from some of the UK and beyond's best emerging acts as well as local talent.

Acts on the bill include Pongo, Blue Lab Beats, Elanor Moss, Gemma Cullingford and Freya Roy.

The African Choir of Norfolk returns to the Hostry Festival - Credit: Hostry Festival

Hostry Festival, Norwich Cathedral, October 21-November 6

One of the highlights of Norfolk’s autumn cultural calendar, the Hostry Festival, returns with a stellar line-up including an exclusive classical gala concert featuring Braimah, Konya and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason – and their mother, Kadiatu in conversation with festival patron Christine Webber.

There will also be appearances by The African Choir of Norfolk, Naji Malak, Rebecca Stott, Michael Billington and Hayley Mills - and this year’s central production is a staging of the European classic Ring Round The Moon.

Mamma Mia!, Norwich Theatre Royal, October 4-22

Here we go again! The smash hit jukebox musical based around ABBA’s timeless hits returns to Norwich Theatre Royal to brighten up autumn with a splash of sunshine.

Set on a paradise Greek island, Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

PrimEvil, ROARR Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, October 14-31

If you go down to the woods...be prepared for some big surprises as Norfolk’s award-winning scare experience returns. Packed with twists, turns and jumps around every corner, this year’s haunts include Hell’s Hollow, Route 666 and the Mayhem Manor Hotel.

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Bewilderwood, Hoveton, October 15-31

Craft your own lantern and then journey through mysterious woodland paths illuminated by colourful lights as outdoor adventure park Bewilderwood’s popular autumn family event returns.

Cromer ArtSpace Autumn Festival, October 20-30

The festival of accessible art for everyone includes literature, pottery, puppetry, textiles, talks, walks, music, singing, animations and much more.

Hippodrome Halloween Spooktacular, Great Yarmouth, October 21-31

Jack Jay and Johnny Mac return for another trick and treat-filled adventure, where nothing is quite as it seems.

Fire on the Water returns to Great Yarmouth - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fire On The Water – Beach Edition, Central Beach, Great Yarmouth, October 22-29

After selling out on its debut at the Venetian Waterways last year, the 2022 edition of Fire On The Water will take place on the golden sands of Great Yarmouth Central Beach.

Expect a dynamic and dramatic outdoor experience featuring dance and acrobatic performances, installations and night-time fire shows – you'll see the resort in a different light.

Creepy Cruises aboard the Vintage Hauntsman, Wroxham, October 22-31

There is a special treat (or trick) in store for Broads Tours’ river trip passengers during October half term.

The Vintage Broadsman will be transformed into the Vintage Hauntsman – and the hour and a half long trip will feature spooky commentary with ghostly tales and trick or treat activity packs for children.

The pumpkin festival returns to Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pumpkin Festival and Pumpkin Festival by Night, Wroxham Barns, October 22-31

Pick your pumpkin from the huge pumpkin patch, load your wheelbarrow and head to the carving barn to make a spooky creation to take home. Plus, there will be spell school, maggot racing and potion lessons with Wilma the Witch and a maize maze to explore.

Keeping Abreast ‘More Than Just Fashion’ shows, Norfolk Showground, October 25 and 26

Twenty-four models who have been through breast reconstruction following a breast cancer diagnosis or the discovery of a hereditary breast cancer gene will take to the stage for this year's Keeping Abreast ‘More Than Just Fashion’ shows.

They will be showing off the latest looks from a range of local retailers, including Jarrold, The Rock Collection, Scarlet, The Style Show and Pollard and Read.

Low Bang Firework Event, Wroxham Barns, November 3-4

Enjoy food trucks, entry to Junior Farm and rides on the fun park before it’s eyes to the skies for a low bang firework display set to child friendly music.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Thursford Christmas Spectacular, November 8-December 23

Each year thousands of visitors from across East Anglia and beyond head to this Norfolk village to get their Christmas started with a sparkling extravaganza of singing, dancing, music and comedy on a West End scale.

Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop





Luminate Sandringham, November 11-December 18

Create festive memories with family and friends on this after dark illuminated trail through the royal parkland.

Warm up with food and drinks from Sandringham Courtyard and toast marshmallows by the fire pits.

And enjoy rides on Henry Chipperfield’s Vintage Fairground – whizz down the helter skelter, giddy up on the carousel, soar on the chair’o’planes and get a different view of the illuminations from atop the ferris wheel.

The Norfolk Lights Express at Sheringham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Lights Express, North Norfolk Railway, selected dates from November 11-January 2

Steam through the countryside from Sheringham to Holt on board a vintage train decorated with lights and enjoy illuminated festive scenes along the way.

Autumn Lights, Norfolk Showground, November 12

Expect dazzling fireworks displays, glow walkers, fire shows, a funfair and street food as the huge touring fiesta Autumn Lights returns to the Norfolk Showground for a second year.

Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair, November 18-20

Kick-start your Christmas shopping at the Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair.

See a host of artists and designers at work and pick up one-off presents, stock up your larder in the Food Hall and find inspiration for your Christmas menu from the chefs performing in the Country Kitchen.

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Polar Express, Mid Norfolk Railway, Dereham, November 12-December 23

The magic of The Polar Express awaits at the Mid-Norfolk Railway for those lucky enough to secure a golden ticket.

Based on the hit 2004 animated film, the interactive train ride, which stars live actors, takes travellers on a magical journey from Dereham to the ‘North Pole’ where Santa gets on board and gives each child their own first gift of Christmas.

Gareth Malone is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Sing-along-a-Gareth, Norwich Theatre Royal, November 27

Join choirmaster – and former UEA student - Gareth Malone, his band and a group of stellar singers for a feel-good evening of song, featuring the tunes he’s performed over the last 15 years on television.

Garden of Lights at Blickling, November 29-December 19, 3.30-8pm

Enjoy the colours, smells and sounds of Christmas at Blickling – wander through the magically lit up gardens, warm up with mulled wine and a mince pie and soak up the festive atmosphere.















































































































