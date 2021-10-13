Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021: Submit your entries

Published: 3:35 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM October 13, 2021

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards are back and you can nominate those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special.

Lee Barnard, Group Managing Director at Hopkins Homes, said: “We are extremely proud to be the headline sponsor for the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards for the third successive year.

“We have been hugely impressed by the calibre of entries in previous awards and we look forward to learning about those public-spirited individuals who have so frequently gone above and beyond to support others over the last year.

“At Hopkins Homes we take enormous pride in what we do, the legacies we create and the positive contribution we make to the communities in which we live. Through the Hopkins Charitable Fund we are giving back through projects including the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme. This scheme provides essential support and advice to community-owned organisations including shops and pubs across Norfolk.

“It is a real honour to be involved in the judging process for these awards and we can’t wait to meet the nominees and winners at the ceremony in December.”

There are 13 categories in this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards - here is a look at each category and the criteria in more detail.

Please see below the entry form to complete your submission.

• Carer of the Year

This could be someone who works in a care home, provides care at home or in any of our many care facilities across the region. The winner will have shown compassion and dedication when it comes to looking after other people.

• Charity Hero of the Year

We have so many fantastic charities across Norfolk and Waveney - but who are the people who make them tick? Who is it that absolutely dedicates themselves to the cause? Nominees can be paid for members of staff who go above and beyond or volunteers.

• Community Hero of the Year

This is the year in which community has come to the fore once more, with so many examples of people coming together at a local level and doing good for others. But who has been the shining light where you live? We'd like them to be nominated.

• Education Hero of the Year

For many, working in education is much more than a job - it's a way of life - and so many people in the education sector go the extra mile to give the children they work with a better future. This category is open to teachers, support staff or anyone who works within the education sector.

• Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year

This category is designed to celebrate an on the spot act of heroism or bravery. Do you know someone who didn't think twice to help when it really mattered?

• Team/Community Group of the Year

While great community work is often carried out by a dedicated individual, it also often relies heavily on a team and great teamwork. With this category we are looking for a team or group that dedicates itself to the betterment of others and makes a real difference in the community.

• Village or Town of the Year

Do you love where you live? Does your town or village make you proud? Let us know why and it could be crowned the Norfolk and Waveney village or town of the year!

• NHS Person of the Year

What a challenging year it has been for the NHS and if ever there was a moment in history that highlighted why the NHS and its dedicated staff are so important - 2021 was it. This category is for the people who make the NHS the great service that it is today and is open to anyone who works in the public health sector.

• Police / Fire Person of the Year

So often, police and fire service personnel are the unsung heroes of the region. To them their work is their job, to others it means lives saved and people rescued from difficult situations. This category aims to shine a light on some of those fantastic individual efforts within the services.

• Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year

Who is the person within your community that does so much, but doesn't expect anything in return? Without these people, many charities, organisations and community groups simply could exist - now it's time to recognise their efforts.

• Young Person of the Year

Across the region there are numerous examples of young people doing great things. From the charity fund-raiser taking part in a difficult challenge to the volunteer helping their city, town or village. This category is open to anyone under the age of 18 as of December 1, 2021.

• Judges’ Special Award

This award will be decided by the judges and go to someone who hasn't won a previous category, but nevertheless deserves recognition. This is a non-entry category.

• Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney

The ultimate star of Norfolk and Waveney 2021, chosen by the judges out of one of our category winners. This is a non-entry category.

The awards will be open for nominations up until midnight on Sunday, November 7, so be sure to view the criteria and nominate your stars of Norfolk and Waveney.

Once the awards have closed for entries a panel of judges will select the winner and finalists of each category, who will be announced in a special supplement in the EDP on November 23, winners will be announced on Friday, December 3, with a winner supplement in the EDP on December 6.



