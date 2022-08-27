Heaven & Hell: Emma Ratzer MBE

As CEO for regional charity, Access Community Trust, Emma, alongside her team, has grown its service area and charitable provisions considerably over a decade, helping society’s most-vulnerable. Emma was recently appointed chair of the VCSE Assembly for Norfolk and Waveney, and spends the majority of her time co-producing services supporting and building strong community resilience. She talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

As a family we moved to Norwich nearly a decade ago and then moved to Lowestoft.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

The vast expanse of coastline. You can’t beat the sound of crashing of waves and the unique smell of the sea.

What is your East Anglian hell?

I guess it’s the same for anyone that commutes - single carriageway roads.

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

To name one is quite tough – I love a choice and for me Bury St Edmunds has some amazing eateries.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

It’s the sight of Gulliver (the tallest wind turbine in the UK at Ness Point in Lowestoft), seeing it reminds me that I’m nearly home.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

It’s 100% the local food and drink fairs that showcase so many unique small businesses and their proprietor’s flare for culinary creativity.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple – Poirot was always too easy to guess…

What is always in your fridge?

Real tomato ketchup which is Stokes by choice.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying.

What’s your favourite film?

The Breakfast Club.

What was your first job?

I was a dental nurse.

What is your most treasured possession?

Aside from my husband Andrew, it’s Parker our cockapoo.

Who do you admire most?

Our charity’s clients and how with a little support they achieve independent living.

What is your biggest indulgence?

It has to be my Naked wine subscription.

What’s your worst character trait?

I am quite impatient (to say the least).

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

For me it is the North Norfolk coast - Parker is welcome just about everywhere!

Best day of your life?

Enjoying a family day in London after receiving my MBE (for services to the county of Suffolk).

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Eggs Benedict.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Perfectly chilled New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc – one day I’ll visit…

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m a karaoke superstar with Wheatus’ - Teenage Dirtbag.

What’s your earliest memory?

Needing to be better.

What would you like played at your funeral?

Don’t you (forget about me) by Simple Minds.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

Nice shoes make me a better person, or that I am a closeted Taylor Swift fan.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I actually still have the piece of paper as I wrote it down – ‘The problem with you Emma is that you are too aspirational’.

Tell us why you live here?

Because East Anglia has beautiful countryside, truly picturesque villages, a rich history and the perfect mix of rural and urban life.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

To look out and after each other. Be brave, ask for help and talk openly – especially about mental health and wellbeing. We can all be more resilient as individuals and communities if we come together. I use this statement daily with my team and it is this mantra, which helped launch the charity’s unique brand of high street mental health cafes (named STEAM) across Norfolk and Suffolk, where anyone can simply walk in and ask a question or seek assistance without judgement.

