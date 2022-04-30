Heaven and Hell: Edward Harvey

After years of flying his drone, taking incredible images, and making videos as a hobby, the pandemic saw videographer and photographer Ed take the plunge and turn his passion into a business. He launched EFBH Films, a visual media company specialising in aerial imaging for both the corporate and private sectors, this year. Here he talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

As a family we holidayed in Suffolk a few times, and when I was eight years old my parents decided to move here. I attended Wymondham and Debenham high schools, with my sixth form in Framlingham. Work has taken me to Aldeburgh, Norwich and other East Anglia destinations.

Edward Harvey - Credit: Edward Harvey

What is your East Anglian heaven?

The north Norfolk coast, Waxham is a favourite. The sand dunes in the summer are beautiful, I have lots of memories from great holidays spent there.

What is your East Anglian hell?

The lack of hills and general flatness for road cycling!

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

The Station in Framlingham, Aldeburgh Fish & Chips and First in Debach (for great coffee and cakes). Café 33 is Norwich is our ‘go to’ place.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Without doubt Framlingham Castle - I have fond memories of many trips there as a kid.

Ed with his girlfriend - Credit: Edward Harvey

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

It might start in London, but it finishes in East Anglia! The Dunwich Dynamo, a 112-mile overnight ride from Hackney to Dunwich, arriving there for sunrise. If you haven’t experienced it, I can highly recommend it.

What's your specialist Mastermind subject?

Lord of the Rings (the motion picture trilogy).

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese, there always has to be cheese.

Ed Harvey with his drone - Credit: Edward Harvey

One of Ed's wedding drone images - Credit: Edward Harvey

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Expect nothing, accept everything.

What’s your favourite film?

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (the extended version – all 251 glorious minutes).

What was your first job?

A cook, a dishwasher, a waiter, a cleaner at what used to be the Dobermann Inn in Framsden.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family signet ring.

Who do you admire most?

My parents, for raising six kids, working full-time and staying sane throughout.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Popcorn – must be the sweet and salty flavour.

What do you like about yourself most?

I’m usually very patient, there are of course circumstances when this is tested.

What’s your worst character trait?

I can be quite forgetful. I’ve been trying to combat this by writing everything down. I’ve found over the years a list is one of the most useful things. I now have a list for almost everything….

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Further afield Italy. Waxham Sands Holiday Park, Norfolk – camping with family and lots of friends brings back fond memories of this place. It started as camping but has progressed more towards glamping.

Best day of your life?

Going to Hobbiton in New Zealand with my brother, just before the pandemic hit.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Full English with everything you can think of - not forgetting the black pudding.

What’s your favourite tipple?

A cold, crisp pint of Stella Artois.

What’s your hidden talent?

I like to think of myself as a bit of a master of cruise control. I take great joy in using it wherever I can, especially on long drives and on motorways when the aim is to not touch the pedals for as long as possible.

What’s your earliest memory?

Trying to ride one of my first bikes, with no stabilisers, down the garden path at one of our first homes and falling off into a bush.

What would you like played at your funeral?

The View – LSB, DRS & Tyler Daley – the pinnacle of liquid drum and bass and possibly my favourite song.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

Aged 13, I smashed current England fast bowler Rhys Topley, around the park at the Cotton Test, a small cricket tournament held in a garden. We subsequently went on to win the tournament.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

My parents breaking the sad news that my grandpa had died when I was 16.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

My parents are based here so are most of my friends and most importantly, my beautiful girlfriend Jemima also lives here. In my spare time, I can either be found out on my road bike with friends, enjoying the highs and lows of a golf courses throughout the region, with my brothers or out and about enjoying good food and drink.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I’d love to shout about my new business, EFBH Films. For years flying my drone, taking pictures, and making videos has been a hobby, something to do in my spare time and occasionally post to social media. In September 2021 I was deeply unhappy in the job I had, and after doing a bit of photography work ‘happily helping’ people, and from many conversations with family and friends, I decided it was the time to make a dream a reality and set up my own business. Roll on January 2022, when I launched EFBH Films. It’s a visual media company specialising in drone aerial imaging. If you’re interested, please check out my website or my Instagram.

Instagram: efbh_films and efb_harvey

Facebook: EFBH Films - https://www.facebook.com/EFBHFilms

Website: www.efbhfilms.com