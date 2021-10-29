John Cushing: Norfolk’s Mr Christmas

I am sitting with Norfolk’s Mr Christmas in one of the barns his father worked in as a 12-year-old boy full of dreams that one day, the funfair would come to Thursford.

Fast forward more than 100 years and John Cushing’s father George’s wish to bring colourful enchantment to Thursford has been more than granted.

John has created a winter wonderland in the fields of Norfolk, a magical village filled with the warmth and joy of childhood and nostalgia, barns that were once filled with cows now resounding to show tunes and carols, bagpipes and drums.

It’s October, but here it is perpetually Christmas: from where I sit, I can just spy the gigantic baubles that sparkle from the roof in front of Thursford’s huge stage and can hear the rehearsals for this year’s comeback show taking place.

“I may need to pop in and out,” John tells me, “Do let me know if I’m not giving you my full attention, it’s just that I like to keep an eye on things…”

(For the record: John does give me his full attention – a hugely engaging, enthusiastic and charming interviewee, his recollections of almost 82 years of life in Thursford are as entertaining as the attraction he has masterminded)

Born in the winter of 1939 - he always celebrates his November birthday with cast and crew, “And the most professional version of ‘Happy Birthday to you’ ever," - John arrived into the world within a stone’s throw of the Christmas world he has created.

“My first memory is being pulled out of the house by my mother because all the fields were on fire,” he says. “The Germans had dropped incendiary devices all around this area because it was so full of airfields. We sat under a tree and watched the flames.

“I remember that my father, the next morning, watched as all our bombers were coming home and he was saying: ‘Look at that one! He’s got the end of his tail off!’ ‘He’s only got three engines!’ ‘Look at his wing!’ You could see the damage that had been done.”

The youngest of three sons to George and Minnie, John’s Norfolk pedigree is impressive.

Read the rest of this interview in your Weekend magazine, out this Saturday.





