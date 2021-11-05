Category winners for 2021 East Anglian Book Awards revealed

We are delighted to reveal this year’s category winners for the East Anglian Book Awards – a partnership between Jarrold, Archant and the National Centre for Writing with support from UEA Faculty of Arts & Humanities. The six titles will now be considered by a panel of judges for the coveted £1,000 Book of the Year Award sponsored by the PACCAR Foundation.

Flo Reynolds, programme manager of the National Centre for Writing, said: "This year's shortlist is a testament not only to the literary wealth of East Anglia, but also to the talent and determination of the writers who wrote and published under the difficult conditions of the pandemic. Their creativity, authority and skill showed in every page and made for some very difficult decisions for the judges. Congratulations to all the authors who were shortlisted, which is a great achievement, and best of luck to all the category winners as their books come to be considered for the overall Book of the Year Award."

The category winners are:

Biography & Memoir: The Easternmost Sky: Adapting to Change in the 21st Century by Juliet Blaxland (Sandstone Press Ltd)

Fiction: The Stranding by Kate Sawyer (Hodder & Stoughton)

General Non-Fiction: The Stubborn Light of Things: A Nature Diary by Melissa Harrison (Faber & Faber)

History & Tradition: How Norwich Fought Against the Plague: Lessons from the Past by Frank Meeres (Poppyland Publishing)

The Mal Peet Children’s Award: The Wolf Road by Richard Lambert (Everything with Words)

Poetry: Rose With Harm by Daniel Hardisty (Salt Publishing)

Frank Meeres, winner of the History & Tradition Award, said: "I am delighted to have received this award, especially as I know that some excellent books on local history have been published recently. It seems very appropriate that a book on past responses to an epidemic should have been given the award in this time of Covid."

The winner of the Book of the Year Award will be announced at a special online event on Thursday, November 25. Viewers will also find out who has been awarded the Book by the Cover Award (judged by members of East Anglian Writers) and the prestigious Exceptional Contribution Award for an individual or organisation’s work within writing and publishing in the region. The event will take place on YouTube, and it is free to register your place.

Now in their 14th year, the East Anglian Book Awards recognise the books and writers who have been shaped by, and have helped to shape, the culture of the East of England.

To qualify for the Awards, works must be set largely in East Anglia or be written by an author living in the region – which is defined as Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and the area of Fenland District Council. Books must have been published for the first time between July 25, 2020 and July 30, 2021 – and be available in physical bookshops.

The winner of last year’s Book of the Year Award was The House of One Hundred Clocks (Usborne) by Suffolk-based children’s writer A.M. Howell. Other past winners include multi-award-winning author and naturalist Mark Cocker; critic and writer John Berger and his friend, the artist John Christie; and Sarah Perry, author of Melmoth and The Essex Serpent.