Hire luxury designer fashion from £30 at new Norfolk store

It's something many of us have done. We've bought a dress for a special occasion, likely at great expense, worn it once and then it's languished unloved at the back of our wardrobes.

And it's not just our own money that we're wasting.

As consumers we are becoming increasingly aware that fashion has hidden costs - from the working conditions of the people employed in textile factories, to the environmental impact of the production process, prompting many of us to try to shop more sustainably and mindfully.

Working in luxury fashion opened Laura Arnold's eyes to the issue.

Which is why, when she launched her own business, she wanted to focus on encouraging people to re-wear and share items.

Last summer she launched Threads Bridal, at Salle Moor Hall Farm near Reepham, selling pre-loved wedding gowns. And she's just started Threads Reworn, specialising in premium guest-wear - think labels such as Rixo, Sandro, Ganni and Ghost - with pieces available to rent as well as buy.

Laura studied fashion design and worked for the world-famous department store Harrods and as a fashion advisor for Chanel on Bond Street.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and working so closely with such a premium product was hugely beneficial and really built up my knowledge of fabrics, design and garment manufacturing," she says.

"Luxury retail is incredibly lavish, with very little concern about environmental impact, so after watching collection after collection roll out and being flown all over the world, I knew that whatever I did next was going to be a little kinder on the environment."

Laura moved out of London and started working for the jewellery brand Monica Vinader, based on the Holkham estate, assisting on their design and development team.

The idea for Threads Bridal came about when she was planning her wedding in 2019.

"I couldn't have been more excited to look for a wedding dress, however I quickly realised that my budget wasn't going to get me anything close to the dress I imagined wearing," she says.

"As the pandemic unfolded, I was made redundant from my design role at Monica Vinader, so I had a major shift in my regular working life for the first time since I was about 16.

"Along with job hunting, I had been trawling the internet looking for a second-hand wedding dress for what seemed like months, before visiting a boutique a couple of hours away only to find a rail of old fashioned dresses that were still quite expensive. On the way home, I realised this was definitely something I could do."

Laura got some financial backing, started designing the boutique, built up her stock and opened her boutique.

It had been up and running for a few months when several customers asked whether she would be branching out and doing other outfits, such as mother of the bride dresses.

"I kept saying no, as I really wanted to focus on one area of the bridal industry," says Laura. "However, after a steady flow of the same question I decided to look into it. I sourced some premium dresses in an array of sizes and started to showcase them in the boutique."

Laura finds dresses in a variety of places.

"I still have friends in the fashion world that come across dresses that they pass onto me and I also sell dresses on behalf of people too," she says.

"I do try to keep all of my stock at a very high level of quality, so I try to source dresses that are made in the UK and made from premium fabrics such as silks as a priority," she says.

As well as being for sale, they are also available for rent - something which Laura sees becoming more common as consumers try and reduce their impact on the planet.

"I decided to stock only a few premium brands that retail between £150-£400. The main reason is that this enables everyone to be able to afford a beautiful, well-made designer dress for the weekend to wear to an event, without it sitting in someone's wardrobe having only been worn once," says Laura.

"I listen to what customers are looking for and make sure that there are dresses for everyone - sleeves, strappy, long, short, etc. I basically shop for them."

Rental prices for Threads Reworn dresses start at around £30 for the weekend (three days) and purchase prices from £50.

"I can post out to customers that aren't in the area too, they just need to cover the postage. All rental dresses are then cleaned on return, ready for their next outing," says Laura.

She says that she hopes that we are starting to see a shift in the way that people consume fashion.

"We are all guilty of buying new clothes, wearing them only once with them sitting unworn in our wardrobe for years to come," says Laura.

"The clothing industry at the moment is being targeted for its lack of awareness and appalling behaviour towards its environmental impact, so we need to stop buying cheaply made clothes and start re-wearing and sharing our garments.

"I have been buying secondhand clothes for many years and will continue to encourage others to follow suit."

And she expects to see demand for clothes to rent to grow.

"Having seen the incredible response to Threads Bridal and now Threads Reworn, it will definitely be something that I will be expanding on.

"I would love to have some wedding gowns available for rental, so that might well be the next step. It really is wonderful to see and hear so many people happy to make these small changes in the way they buy clothes."

