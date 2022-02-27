DJ Taylor: Author's short stories are a 'love letter' to Norfolk

The lonely, flat, windswept topography of Norfolk has been an inspiration for many authors.

Big skies, open beaches, and market towns contrasted by bleaker, wilder landscapes, have shaped many a tale.

“These,” remarks author DJ Taylor, “are not always cheerful landscapes. There are the great wide skies, the endless horizons, but there is a kind of melancholy to it too.”

It was this terrain, a blank canvas for any author, that David revisited during the restrictive lockdowns of 2020 on long, charitable, drives to deliver food parcels, taking him to places he’d not been to in years.

And from those journeys of rediscovery, he returned with stories.

Author DJ Taylor in his home in Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Earthy collection

Stewkey Blues is that earthy collection of tales from lockdown Norfolk, stories alive with characters and places that have an unerring familiarity to them.

During those uncertain days of Spring 2020, as the world shut up shop, David and his wife Rachel Hore were among those who came forward to offer support, delivering parcels from the food bank in North Earlham to households struggling to cope in the isolation.

“On two afternoons a week we found ourselves driving round the city and county,” he tells me. “Quite apart from the fact that we were taking food to people, I found that I was revisiting parts of Norwich and Norfolk that I had not been to for years. This was fascinating, seeing what the places had looked like, and remembering.

“I had friends who lived on the Earlham estate in the 1970s, I used to deliver papers down there - Bunnett Square and the Sidney Lane shop - and suddenly it became a real stimulus creatively.

“I started writing some short stories that were set in these old locations, realising what an extraordinary place that Norwich and Norfolk is, and how fruitful those environments are for writing fiction.”

Eastern love-letter

Those short stories are rooted in Norfolk and a celebration of the county from the northern coastline to the wilds of Breckland. Some of the characters have lived in Norfolk all their lives, others are short-term residents or passage migrants.

It is a genre that DJ Taylor has an affection for.

“I have always loved writing short stories,” he adds. “Such collections are usually assembled from those published over the previous years, as was the case with the last collection, Wrote for Luck, from 2015.

“But the stories in Stewkey Blues are all new. They were all written from scratch because I had some time and thought I will write some short stories and within about four months, I had a 60,000-word collection of them.

“It is a medium I really like. It is like a three-minute pop single, there is no room for padding, every word has to progress the narrative, there is no room for idle description or stuff that does not help it shape up.”

As well as being a ‘love-letter’ to the Great Eastern Land – a reference to his very first novel from 1986 and the county he “joyfully returned to 20 years ago” - he suggests they are also “an attempt to convey the sheer oddity of the place and the effect that it has on the people who live there.”

The stories take right us across Norfolk: “Somewhere Out There West of Thetford”, “In Breckland Wilds”, and “Out Wroxham Way” as well as the estates and landmarks of Norwich.

DJ Taylor's new book, Stewkey Blues - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Blue hue

The origin, and pronunciation, of ‘Stewkey’ can be a subject of debate, but it is recognised as a local corruption of the name of the village of Stiffkey on the north Norfolk coast (think Happisburgh, Wymondham, in terms of pronunciation and dialect).

Stewkey Blues, however, are cockles with a curious pigmentation from the mud in which they live giving, them a blue hue.

“But there’s also a pun in the title too,” he reveals, “as in the Stewkey Blues, the melancholia you feel on the North Norfolk coast.”

Far from being anchored to the north of the county, David is quick to remind me that Breckland – that vast district in the central west embracing Swaffham, Dereham, Watton and down to Thetford in the south – is his favourite area.

An “odd, sequestered lost world of blasted heaths and scrub, tiny villages and winding back-lanes that stretches all the way into Suffolk and off into the fens,” it has family connections too.

His grandfather spent time at Watton on the edge of the Brecks, before relocating to Norwich in 1920 to work as an insurance clerk.

Anglian dioramas

From the Broads and coastal comfort of the north coast, the Brecks have a harsher feel; windswept and empty, still forested in places, and with a wildness to them.

The space, punctuated by market towns, is ancient - crossed by routes laid by Romans and trodden by Saxons.

“I am a huge fan of the Brecks,” he confesses. “My great interest in that part of Norfolk began because as a schoolboy, local history was my thing, Anglo Saxon East Anglia.”

W.G. Clarke, author of In Breckland Wilds (1925), surveyed this landscape and his archaeologist son Roy Rainbird, wrote East Anglia (1960), a volume that sat at the top of his “teenage local history reading list.”

Clarke junior designed the dioramas that occupied a gallery in Norwich Castle Museum, including one recreating the Neolithic flint mines of Grimes Graves.

“They made an impression on me as a kid, it was that which ignited my interest in local history and my interest in the Brecklands,” he recalls.

“It was from Clarke that I found out about the early East Anglian kings – Wehha and Wuffa and Redwald – and all took up residence in my very first novel. That is what Norfolk, what East Anglia, is, it is that Great Eastern Land.

Author DJ Taylor with his wife and novelist Rachel Hore and puppy Zelda - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Literary shadings

While he adores the Norfolk landscape, he acknowledges its bleakness too, of the “windswept marram grass, all the way up from Gorleston to the Wash.”

“And then there is the wind, of course,” he continues. “Graham Swift makes this point in Waterland which is a novel about The Fens, but he talks of how the north wind sweeps down from Jutland and there is nothing to direct it, so it is just as cold when it hits Norfolk as it was when it left Jutland.

“When I persuaded Rachel that we should move here, she thought it was the end of the world.”

There are contrasts too, the faded grandeur of Yarmouth, gentrified and upmarket North Norfolk, Norwich itself, and the Brecks, an area where literary shadings act as a lure.

This is the landscape of his adored Mary Mann (1848-1929), a writer he champions time and again.

“She lived at Shropham,” he continues, “and wrote some highly unsentimental short stories about late-Victorian rural blight that, from my angle, have the edge on Hardy.”

Psycho-geography

There is, he notes, a “particular atmosphere” in parts of Norfolk, an emptiness that is almost “bandit country.”

For DJ Taylor, Norfolk is a literary landscape that has been inspiring numerous writers for centuries, and he follows in their steps.

“It is flat, a blank canvas which you can write things on,” he suggests. “I am a great fan of all those early pre-20th century takes, going back to the Paston Letters or Parson Woodforde’s Diary, which again is about isolation and landscape.

“There, Parson Woodforde sits at Weston Longville in his rectory; there is hardly anybody for him to associate with, just a few local gentry. He takes his greyhounds out coursing on the fields and just sits there fretting.”

From Anna Sewell to Sarah Perry, Kazuo Ishiguro, W.G. Sebald, Paul Willets, Carl Gorham who won East Anglian Book Awards, and Patrick Hamilton, the terrain continues to inspire.

“It is a cliche to talk about the impact of landscape on writing but there is something about the psycho-geography here that I find fascinating,” he adds.

Different genres

Different genres draw equally on this unique part of the world; the hugely-successful books by his wife, the popular Elly Griffiths, forensically basing her stories in the county, and Henry Sutton, who wrote a crime trilogy set in Yarmouth.

“There is a wonderful novel by David Holbrook who was involved in early days of Maddermarket Theatre and wrote Play of Passion.

“He went on to become a Cambridge academic and knew George Orwell and was going out with Orwell’s housekeeper. They used to sneak up to the study when Orwell was out and read the manuscript of 1984.

“There are some very good novels set in Norfolk such as Hilary Mantel’s A Change of Climate, and I am an enormous fan of Malcolm Bradbury.

“His novels are under-rated, he was fantastic and the man who founded the UEA creative writing school. I think Bradbury was one of the great people in late 20th century British literary life, I am an enormous admirer.”

Writer’s Circle

Always happy to champion other writers, DJ Taylor – now 61 - looks back to his teenage years as a schoolboy of 15 going along to the Norwich Writers Circle.

“It met at the Assembly House on Tuesday nights round a long elliptical table and there were all these friendly, quite elderly, but very encouraging people there and some of them were very successful.”

Born and brought up in Norfolk, he went to Norwich School and St Johns College, Oxford, and on to London for 18 years before returning to his beloved county two decades ago.

He is the author of two acclaimed biographies, Thackeray and Orwell: The Life, which won the Whitbread Biography Prize in 2003, and has written a dozen novels, including Trespass and Derby Day, both long-listed for the Booker Prize. His previous short stories, many of which have been broadcast on Radio Four, are collected in After Bathing at Baxter’s and Wrote for Luck, while his non-fiction includes The Prose Factory: Literary Life in England Since 1918 and, most recently, Lost Girls: Love, War and Literature 1939-1951.

New letters

But he is returning again to Orwell, having unearthed new letters that offer yet another dimension to the author of 1984 and Animal Farm and is currently working on a new Orwell biography and an annotated edition of Orwell’s novels.

“The original came out 19 years ago and since that time this deluge of stuff that one had been looking for, suddenly became obtainable and available in a way that it previously hadn’t,” he explains.

“Orwell was a person who lived his life in different compartments, so it was the case where some of the friends would not know of the other friends’ existence and suddenly there are new people who appear through the cracks, Orwell knew them but on his terms.

“I discovered that more and more material started arriving. A biography is a snapshot, it is one sensibility looking at another sensibility at a particular point in time and then the context changes.

“Quite often when new material comes to light, it does entirely serendipitously when you are off on a particular line of inquiry. So, I suddenly have access to four dozen new Orwell letters, which completely transform our ideas of what he was up to in the 1930s and the kind of relationships he was pursuing.”

The new Orwell biography will be out in May 2023.

County borders

David and Rachel, who has a new novel, One Moonlit Night, out in May, live in Norwich and have three sons: Felix, 29, who is working at Queens College Library in Oxford; Benjy, 26, who has a financial editing job in London; and Leo, 21, who is doing an MA in politics, religion and society at Birmingham.

A fiercely-passionate Norwich City supporter, he is also the welfare officer for the Eaton Eagles, who play in the Norfolk Christian League, and works with Syrian refugees on English conversation.

“The most enjoyable media appearance I have undertaken so far this year,” he confesses, “is being on The Scrimmage on Radio Norfolk.”

Yellow and green through and through, he is an advocate of all things Norfolk, having returned to his “ancestral stamping grounds” two decades ago when he was 40, his desire is “never to move beyond the county borders again.”

*Stewkey Blues from Salt Publishing is out mid-March. DJ Taylor and Rachel Hore are appearing the King’s Lynn Literary Festival (March 11-13).





I'm reading: Metaphysical Animals about Iris Murdoch and Oxford philosopher friends in the 1940s; Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Double; biography of John McGeoch, the great post-punk guitarist (Magazine, The Banshees, Public Image Ltd)

I'm watching: The Promise, and comedy DVDs of Dylan Moran and Bill Bailey.

I'm listening to: Black Country New Road, The Charlatans and Irish singer songwriter Cathal Coughlan.