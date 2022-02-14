Do this couple have the most romantic job in Norfolk?

Chloe and Jason Shilling on their wedding day in St Lucia - Credit: The Romantic Tourist

If there’s a couple who knows about romance, it’s Chloe and Jason Shilling.

Based in Norfolk, they are the founders of The Romantic Tourist, an online marketplace which helps couples plan weddings, honeymoons, proposals, romantic breaks and anniversary and birthday celebrations all over the world.

They themselves met when Jason interviewed Chloe for a job. Three months later, Jason proposed. And it was their experience of planning their wedding in St Lucia that led them to create the website.

“We got engaged pretty quickly – I think people were a bit shocked, because we had been on a few dates, but there was nothing official as it were,” laughs Chloe.

The couple moved in together straight away and started looking for wedding venue.

However, finding their dream location proved to be quite tricky – something which Chloe describes as ironic as the company they worked for at the time produced a weddings and honeymoons magazine.

“You’d think that we’d know loads of places to go and things to do,” she says.

“But we spent ages looking at places and thinking about what we wanted.”

After pondering over numerous venues in the UK and abroad, they decided on a destination wedding.

“In the end we found our perfect place, which happened to be a treehouse in the rainforest in St Lucia and we got married there 10 and a half years ago,” says Chloe.

And the memories will last a lifetime for both them and their guests.

“It was amazing, having our closest family and friends being able to come out with us, share that with us, spend a week with them somewhere completely difference and have that experience to treasure,” says Chloe.

It was Jason’s ambition to run his own business, and couple having planned their own far-flung wedding, which led to them launching The Romantic Tourist in 2012.

The website can help with everything from planning a one-night romantic getaway in a quirky venue to exclusive resort hire weddings.

It's become a great way for Chloe and Jason to share their love of romance.

“It became really apparent that the romance travel industry was really growing,” says Chloe.

“I think that’s something that happened because across the board people were wanting to spend much more money on experiences rather than possessions, whether that’s spending money on eating out or being with family and friends or travel.

“We decided that the romance element was the one that we wanted to go with, because of our own experience,” she continues.

“One of the things that we found was that when you’re trying to plan these things for yourself, you want something to be romantic, but it’s really quite hard to work out what being romantic is sometimes.

“A lot of the time you get these, I call them cookie cutter romantic packages, which you can only take on a weekend and there’s only limited availability or time when you can do it. We wanted to create a really open marketplace where people could find all these unique experiences which really were romantic.”

It turned out that 2012 was to be a big year for the couple in more ways than one.

“Funnily enough within about two weeks of the company being incorporated I found out that I was pregnant. We thought, ‘right, we’re going to be busy’, but we carried on and we’ll have been in business for 10 years in April,” says Chloe, adding that they work well as a team.

“Working and living together can put a huge strain on a relationship - as many couples experienced through the pandemic - and we have to learnt the importance of separating business and pleasure, so we get plenty of quality family time together.”

When they launched The Romantic Tourist they were living in south east London.

Five years ago, however, life threw them a huge curveball when they returned from a holiday in the Alps to discover that their house had been destroyed in a fire.

“We were pretty much homeless and living back at my parents’ [home] with all our stuff in storage,”” says Chloe.

“And then within a couple of weeks of that happening the landlord of our office building decided that he was going sell it off and make it all residential because he was retiring. So suddenly we hadn’t got a home and we hadn’t got an office.”

Chloe and Jason had been thinking of making a move out of London and, with their son set to start school in the September, took this as their cue to relocate.

Having done their due diligence, Leicester looked like their likely destination. However, on the day they were going to visit, they changed their minds and decided to have a look around Norfolk instead.

“Jason asked where I wanted to go to and I said that I’d always thought that Norfolk sounded really nice, but I’d never been there. We got in the car, drove up and had a little look around and knew that it was for us,” says Chloe.

“Within a couple of months we’d packed up the remainder of our belongings and started afresh in Mulbarton. It wasn’t planned, it was a bit of a whim, but we definitely made the right choice – we're really happy here,” says Chloe.

Being spontaneous has served them well, after all.

“We very much do go with our gut feeling - and if you want something, don’t hang about, because the more you think about things the more you tell yourself ‘no don’t do it’ and change your own mind. So far it’s been so good,” she says.

Norfolk turned out to be the perfect home for their business as last year Norwich, where they have their office, was named in a survey as the most romantic city in the UK.

“It is a really romantic place,” agrees Chloe. “We’re big foodies, so we love the restaurants and there are lots of lovely walks.”

Of course, travel has largely been off the agenda for the last couple of years, but Chloe says that as restrictions lift, bookings are picking up. And there are some interesting trends emerging.

Popular destinations include London, Marrakech, St Lucia and the Greek islands.

“I think we’re going to see destination weddings take off again,” says Chloe, adding that after prolonged periods of being apart from our loved ones, people are also booking special trips to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries with their family and friends.

For what Chloe calls the ‘Instagram generation’ it’s becoming increasingly popular to book a professional photoshoot to capture the happy occasion too.

“We find lots of people love having a photoshoot now. They’re really popular for proposals or anniversaries and birthdays,” says Chloe.

And as we come out of the pandemic, they’ve seen a big increase in couples wanting to seize the day and renew their wedding vows.

“It’s really taking off, because I think people are really celebrating romance much more now,” says Chloe.

“We’re also finding that a lot of couples might have got married and didn’t have the wedding they wanted the first time around. And lots of couples want to do it again so that their children can be part of the wedding as well.”

