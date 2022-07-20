News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

When you can watch Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip filmed in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:46 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 3:30 PM July 20, 2022
Darcey Bussell with contributor Margaret, standing in front of her knitted Sandringham Estate model.

Darcey Bussell with contributor Margaret Seaman at The Forum in Norwich, standing in front of her knitted Sandringham Estate model. - Credit: Channel 4

Ballet star and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell heads to Norfolk in a new TV Series.

Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip airs over four weeks on More4 and celebrates the Queen's jubilee year.

She sets out on a regal adventure across the magnificent landscapes of Britain, visiting locations that have shaped our monarch's identity. 

Darcey Bussell with contributor Adam, lead Officer at Norfolk Wildllife Trust, on Ranworth Broad.

Darcey Bussell with contributor Adam, lead officer at Norfolk Wildllife Trust, on Ranworth Broad. - Credit: Channel 4

Episode one on Tuesday night was filmed in the Scottish Highlands and episode two is in London and the south east.

In episode three on August 2 at 9pm she is in Norfolk, with the series ending the week after in Wales and the West Country. 

Among the locations visited in episode three are Ranworth Broad and The Forum.

Darcey Bussell with the Queen's butcher Julian Howard.

Darcey Bussell with the Queen's butcher Julian Howard. - Credit: Channel 4

At the Norwich venue she meets Margaret Seaman - one of the stars of the Norfolk Makers Festival who knitted the Sandringham Estate. 

Jayne Evans, producer of the Norfolk Makers Festival, said: “Darcey and Margaret hit it off immediately.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham
  2. 2 Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village
  3. 3 Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Two homes 'gutted' in Norfolk village blaze
  2. 5 Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park
  3. 6 Woman in her 20s who died in A47 crash named
  4. 7 Major incident declared as fire service receives more than 70 call-outs
  5. 8 WATCH: Heatwave blaze engulfs Norfolk village
  6. 9 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  7. 10 Firefighters battle field blaze in Norfolk Broads village

"As well as being a knitting superstar, Margaret used to be a dancer, so they had so much to talk about."

TV
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Pi

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Field fire on Shelfanger Road just outside Diss

Norfolk Live News | Video

Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon