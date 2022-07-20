When you can watch Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip filmed in Norfolk

Darcey Bussell with contributor Margaret Seaman at The Forum in Norwich, standing in front of her knitted Sandringham Estate model. - Credit: Channel 4

Ballet star and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell heads to Norfolk in a new TV Series.

Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip airs over four weeks on More4 and celebrates the Queen's jubilee year.

She sets out on a regal adventure across the magnificent landscapes of Britain, visiting locations that have shaped our monarch's identity.

Darcey Bussell with contributor Adam, lead officer at Norfolk Wildllife Trust, on Ranworth Broad. - Credit: Channel 4

Episode one on Tuesday night was filmed in the Scottish Highlands and episode two is in London and the south east.

In episode three on August 2 at 9pm she is in Norfolk, with the series ending the week after in Wales and the West Country.

Among the locations visited in episode three are Ranworth Broad and The Forum.

Darcey Bussell with the Queen's butcher Julian Howard. - Credit: Channel 4

At the Norwich venue she meets Margaret Seaman - one of the stars of the Norfolk Makers Festival who knitted the Sandringham Estate.

Jayne Evans, producer of the Norfolk Makers Festival, said: “Darcey and Margaret hit it off immediately.

"As well as being a knitting superstar, Margaret used to be a dancer, so they had so much to talk about."