Norfolk choir celebrates 50th anniversary

Cringleford Singers in fine voice at the Great Hospital in Norwich last month (June 2022) - Credit: Cringleford Singers

When Margaret Smith was asked to start a choir for Cringleford Evening Women’s Institute in 1972 little did she think that 50 years on she would still be directing the singers.

In fact, so unsure was she that the initial enthusiasm wouldn’t last, she didn’t bother to keep any records of those early years.

The Evening WI choir was formed with 10 members. “We started with practices every fortnight and took months to learn a few songs,” she said.

The choir grew, became self-funded and independent, changed its name to the Cringleford Singers and took to the road.

“In that time we have learnt hundreds of songs, I have seen my daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren join in the music,” said Margaret.





“We have entertained hundreds of audiences, ranging from small retirement homes to Christmas festivities at hotels, from village halls to outside venues, from weddings to funerals.

“We never asked for money – just donations for local charities and local projects,” she explained.

Styles of music have changed over the years and the singers have changed with them - they certainly know how to enjoy themselves and entertain others.

“Highlights of our 50 years include singing at a concert in London with Dame Vera Lynn - a memorable occasion. As was achieving an ‘Outstanding’ award at the Norfolk and Norwich Music Festival."

But she points out that every event they sing at is special and they hope their audiences have the same sense of joy and celebration.

To this day, five decades on, the singers are united by their passion and love for making music, putting a smile on faces and helping people - singing for pleasure, for themselves, and for others, while supporting local charities at the same time.

Members were delighted when Margaret was awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to community music and fundraising in the 2019 New Year’s Honours.

Her first reaction was to burst into tears because it came as such a complete surprise.

“I have a passion, not just for fundraising, but to get everybody to enjoy and experience music,” she said.

Cringleford Singers, near Norwich, have raised no less than £62,715 for local charities and good causes since being formed.

What's the future?

“We have around 35 members. I don’t audition new members – I just enjoy having a friendly chat with prospective newcomers,” said Margaret.

So if you are free on Thursday evenings, perhaps you used to sing at school but now are a mum with children at school, then why not see if Cringleford Singers are for you? Give Margaret a call on 01603 453010 or email her margarethjsmith@btinternet.com

The Cringleford Singers’ 50th Birthday Concert, at St Andrew’s Church, Eaton, on Thursday, July 14 is raising money for New Routes Integration, a local charity supporting asylum seekers, refugees and isolated immigrants. The needs are huge, especially with the influx of Ukrainian nationals seeking safety.

Tickets cost £8, including refreshments. Call Jane Carey on 01603 451710 or Margaret Smith on 01603 453010.



