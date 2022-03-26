Heaven & Hell: Craig Farrow

Craig founded TAB Architecture in 2013. He sees the role of a designer to help a client realise their creative dreams, balancing the artistic and practical aspects of building design while remaining sensitive to the architecture of previous generations. Since the pandemic, more people are working from home. Craig has seen a noticeable shift in the demand for his services, with a marked increase in residential projects throughout East Anglia and indeed the country. Passionate about ‘making a difference’, his charity golf day at Ely Golf Club is one for the annual calendar. Here he talks to Gina Long...

How are you adapting since the Covid-19 pandemic?

Before the pandemic, our work was split evenly between large commercial schemes and smaller residential improvements. The impact of the first lockdown caused a sharp decline with commercial projects to almost nothing. With people stuck at home for such a long period, they had time to think about ways to improve their home. We’ve seen an increase in requests for home offices and generally more space. Recently, we are seeing the commercial projects returning as businesses regain confidence.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Harlow in Essex, my family moved to Mildenhall when I was eight, so my roots are very much in this part of the world. Now, my business is based in Ely, within the shadow of the cathedral, with our clients scattered throughout East Anglia.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

I love Felixstowe. With two young children it is perfect. Our ideal day out is to jump in the car, drive to the coast, play in the sand and paddle in the sea. Then head for the pier for the amusements, ice cream and fish and chips. Heading to the Norfolk coastline is always a great treat with the ever-changing landscapes.

What is your East Anglian hell?

Probably the twisty roads, especially when we get stuck behind a tractor, (respect to all the farmers though).

What’s your favourite local landmark?

That has to be Ely Cathedral. With the offices so close, I have lots of opportunities to stroll around the grounds. I recently discovered, that the labyrinth on the floor in the entrance, is the same length as the tower it stands under.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The annual TAB charity golf day at Ely Golf Club is a personal favourite, raising funds for GeeWizz, taking place July 8. It’s a great event for business owners to do some informal networking, including a charity auction. A family favourite would be the Royal Norfolk Show and of course Suffolk Show, both thankfully taking place again this year.

What is your favourite restaurant?

Worlington Hall. It’s changed hands and the food is just my thing, good, honest food that tastes great.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Following the principle that the more tightly defined the subject is, the better one does on Mastermind, I think I’d go for: Part M Building regulations, Category 3 (wheelchair user dwellings).

What is always in your fridge?

Controversial, an egg.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

If I have made at least one person smile today, I’ve had a good day.

What’s your favourite film?

Dumb and Dumber. I love to laugh and this is stupidity done cleverly.

I love the back story: Jim Carey, when he was a struggling actor, once wrote himself a cheque for $10m, to inspire him to keep going. Dumb and Dumber was the first movie when he was paid $10m so was able to cash the cheque.

What was your first job?

Working with my parents in Cambridge serving Dinky Donuts, where I handed out lots of balloons!

What is your most treasured possession?

Imogen, Joshua and Milo.

Although, of course I don’t own my children – I just have them on lease.

Who do you admire most?

The late Zaha Hadid – a brilliant architect. Her designs are always so ornate and delicate – but on an amazing scale. Her great legacy lives on in many ways, including through her Zaha Hadid Foundation which is dedicated to the work and artistic legacy of Zaha Hadid, to the advancement of research and education in areas pertaining to both, and to areas in architecture, design, and related disciplines that reflect her creative spirit.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I’m not really an indulgent person, however, I do like a nice car.

What do you like about yourself most?

I like that I always say it how it is. Other people may not always like it, but I learned at a young age that honesty is always the best policy.

What’s your worst character trait?

Talking!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Dubai. It’s got everything. Amazing architecture for me, great restaurants and perfect beaches for the kids.

Best day of your life?

Can I have two? The days my two children were born.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

A good old-fashioned fry up – but no black pudding!

What’s your favourite tipple?

If on tap, a cold Peroni. If not, an ice cold cider will do me.

Architect Craig Farrow - Credit: Paul Wallis



What’s your hidden talent?

Cooking. It has to be said that my cooking abilities and my architectural skills sometime overlap – so don’t be surprised if you come for dinner and get presented with some sort of tower.

What’s your earliest memory?

Racing matchbox cars across the concrete floor at Katherine’s School in Harlow. The memory is as clear today as it was then.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I enjoy a bit of karaoke. My song of choice would always be ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ by Queen.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Being told in my teens 'You’ll never amount to anything – go and get a job at the local warehouse'.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

My family, my business and the quality of life East Anglia offers.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I could use this question to tell your readers to come to us for our architectural services. I felt it was more important to explain why we support GeeWizz. I went to meet several different children’s charities. I was blown away by you Gina, (yes, this will embarrass her) the founder, her passion for what she does, as well as the philosophy of transparent giving. I have seen first-hand the difference she and the charity make. Our charity golf day is July 8, why not consider entering a team? For more information, email me craig@tabarchitacture.co.uk





I am always looking for interesting people from Suffolk and Norfolk to feature in my Q&A. Please contact me at gina@hallfarmfornham.com or follow me on Instagram @ginalong_geewizz