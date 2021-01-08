Here is your chance to win your very own holiday home for a year

Win

Published: 2:44 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 3:15 PM January 8, 2021

Richardson's Concierge, located in Hemsby, is giving you and your family the chance to win your very own holiday home for a year. - Credit: Richardson's Concierge

We are joining forces with Richardson's Concierge, situated in Hemsby on the Norfolk coast, to offer you and your family the chance to win your very own holiday home for an entire year.

Richardson's Concierge believe that everyone should be making the most of now, and what better way to do that than with this amazing prize.

If you win this prize, you will be able to leave the world behind and escape to your personal corner of the beautiful Norfolk coast at a moment's notice.

This prize offers you the opportunity to explore the beautiful Norfolk coastline. - Credit: Richardson's Concierge

With a year's exclusive use of your very own holiday home, this prize offers you the opportunity to explore the coastline and countryside in every season. You will be able to make the most of all the activities found at Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park and simply relax and unwind.

Richardson's Concierge strive to give all of their holiday home owners everything they need to create memorable and relaxing retreats for whenever they choose to visit as well as the freedom to explore Norfolk, whenever it suits you.

The holiday home located at Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park is a four-person Mistral Holiday Home which offers an open plan living space with a lounge, dining area, kitchen and bathroom.

The winner will have exclusive use of the property for an entire year from February 6 2022 to 28 February 2023. The prize also includes site fees for the year, electricity and use of on-site facilities (excluding paid activities).

How to enter

Tokens will be published every day from Monday January 18 through to Saturday October 30, 2021. Look out for bonus tokens on selected dates.

You can enter this competition as many times as you like by simply collecting 40 tokens from this newspaper or from any listed below.

Entry forms will be published in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News on the last Friday of each month, from February 26 onwards. In weekly titles, it will be published during the last week of each month from February to October, 2021.

Terms and Conditions

The Prize Draw closes at 5pm on Sunday November 28, 2021. Any entries received after these dates will not be accepted. Entrants must be aged 18 and over. There will be one winner and one prize. The winner will be notified within 28 days of the end date of the promotion.

No cash alternative is available. The prize draw is open to persons 18 years old and older and UK residents. The prize is not transferable without the prior agreement of Richardson's. You will be responsible for all ancillary expenses in relation to the prize which are not expressly included.

You must comply with all lawful instructions and terms and conditions, including health and safety requirements and instructions, of the prize provider.

The prize winner will be required to take part in reasonable publicity and acceptance of the prize authorises the promoter to publish name, photo and county of the winner. The decision regarding any aspect of the Prize Draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

One winner will be selected at random from the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Dereham & Fakenham Times, North Norfolk News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Lowestoft Journal, East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star, Romford Recorder, Ham & High, Welwyn Hatfield Times of Ely Standard.