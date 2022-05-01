7 of the most colourful streets in Norfolk
- Credit: Louisa Baldwin
You can't help but smile when you walk down these Norfolk streets, with colourful houses and shops bound to brighten up your day.
1. Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth
Locals and tourists flock to Great Yarmouth's buzzing seafront all year round, with colourful attractions including Joyland children's fun park and Leisureland Arcade.
2. Nelson Street, King's Lynn
Take a stroll down this historic street and see colourful front doors and houses. It was formerly called Lath Street but was renamed after Norfolk-born Horatio Nelson.
3. Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea
Visit some independent shops or enjoy a spot of lunch while visiting this idyllic seaside town. Make sure to visit pretty pastel ice cream shop Swirl, with options for vegans and even dogs.
4. Quayside, Norwich
Make sure to stop and look over Fye Bridge if you are walking along Wensum Street, with colourful houses lining the river. You can also do Pub and Paddle from the Ribs of Beef to see them from the water.
5. Tucker Street, Cromer
The colourful buildings In Tucker Street are famous in Cromer and once you reach the end there are panoramic views of the coast and the pier. The Red Lion pub at the end of the street was recently awarded its first AA Rosette for its food.
6. St Nicholas Street, Diss
This charming street features many brilliant independent businesses and cafés, including pretty pink shop and cake parlour Harriet's Home and Garden.
7. Elm Hill, Norwich
A list on Norfolk's most colourful streets would not be complete without Elm Hill, a historic cobbled street lined with colourful shops. It is also a popular filming location and was most recently used for Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.