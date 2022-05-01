7 of the most colourful streets in Norfolk

Tucker Street in Cromer is one of the most colourful streets in Norfolk. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

You can't help but smile when you walk down these Norfolk streets, with colourful houses and shops bound to brighten up your day.

Joyland is just one of the colourful attractions in Marine Parade. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

1. Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

Locals and tourists flock to Great Yarmouth's buzzing seafront all year round, with colourful attractions including Joyland children's fun park and Leisureland Arcade.

Nelson Street is one of the most colourful spots in King's Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

2. Nelson Street, King's Lynn

Take a stroll down this historic street and see colourful front doors and houses. It was formerly called Lath Street but was renamed after Norfolk-born Horatio Nelson.

Staithe Street is the main shopping street in Wells. - Credit: IAN BURT

3. Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea

Visit some independent shops or enjoy a spot of lunch while visiting this idyllic seaside town. Make sure to visit pretty pastel ice cream shop Swirl, with options for vegans and even dogs.

Quayside is one of Norwich's most colourful streets. - Credit: Archant

4. Quayside, Norwich

Make sure to stop and look over Fye Bridge if you are walking along Wensum Street, with colourful houses lining the river. You can also do Pub and Paddle from the Ribs of Beef to see them from the water.

Visit Tucker Street in Cromer for colourful houses and great views. - Credit: Google Maps

5. Tucker Street, Cromer

The colourful buildings In Tucker Street are famous in Cromer and once you reach the end there are panoramic views of the coast and the pier. The Red Lion pub at the end of the street was recently awarded its first AA Rosette for its food.

On cake weekends enjoy a tea on pretty pink china. - Credit: Harriet's Home and Garden

6. St Nicholas Street, Diss

This charming street features many brilliant independent businesses and cafés, including pretty pink shop and cake parlour Harriet's Home and Garden.

Elm Hill during filming for Netflix's Jingle Jangle. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

7. Elm Hill, Norwich

A list on Norfolk's most colourful streets would not be complete without Elm Hill, a historic cobbled street lined with colourful shops. It is also a popular filming location and was most recently used for Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.