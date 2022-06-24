Swap your clothes at Norwich's zero waste cocktail bar this weekend

Clothes swapping events, such as this one organised by We Wear The Trousers at UEA are a sociable and sustainable way of giving your wardrobe a makeover. - Credit: Contributed

Like many of us, Kate Harper loves fashion.

And, like many of us, she is also concerned about the impact that fashion has on people and the planet – from resources used during the production process and the working conditions of those making the garments, to the countless tonnes of cast-offs which end up in landfill.

Back in 2012 she was studying for an MA in fashion when the Waste and Resources Action Programme (Wrap) published some eye-opening consumer research into fashion textiles.

“They came up with this statistic that if you keep a garment in use, extend the life of a garment for an additional nine months you can reduce the ecological footprint of that item by 20 to 30 per cent, because of the various factors you’re offsetting,” says Kate.

“And I thought okay, how can we get more people actively engaged with sustainable fashion? Not everyone is a fashion designer, not everybody is a corporation, not everyone’s got power on those levels, but everybody who wears clothes has got the power.”

Kate Harper, founder of We Wear The Trousers, which is holding a Sip and Swap clothes exchange at Gyre and Gimble in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

It put Kate on a mission to encourage and empower people to keep their clothes for longer by giving them the skills to repair and reinvent them – and also by sharing them.

Around four years ago she founded We Wear The Trousers, which has been incorporated as a Community Interest Company for around a year.

Run by volunteers, it offers free social mending events across Norfolk, low-cost educational and creative workshops and community clothing exchange events all aimed at promoting sustainable fashion within the county.

Finding creative ways to give clothes a new lease of life at a Mend With Friends event Re.Source in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

“Our whole ethos is about extending the life of our clothes, which is why we run free or on a donation basis social mending events,” says Kate.

“So we call them Mend With Friends and Mend And Protest, which we frame a little bit more politically, and we hang out together in cafes, or we’ve got a regular one at the Millennium Library in Norwich now where we come together and mend socially.”

But as a fashion lover herself, Kate understands that you do sometimes need the buzz of adding a new piece to your wardrobe.

And clothes swapping events are a great way of getting a sustainable fashion fix.

Sometimes known as swishing, people bring along clothes that they no longer wear and exchange them for pieces that are new to them.

We Wear The Trousers has held pop-up clothes swaps around Norwich, including at the UEA and at the Oxfam store on Magdalen Street.

Clothes swaps, such as this We Wear The Trousers pop-up at UEA, are a sociable and sustainable way to refresh your wardrobe. - Credit: Contributed

And on Sunday they’re holding their first Sip and Swap event, at a venue which shares their ethos - gin distillery Gyre and Gimble’s zero waste cocktail bar in Charing Cross.

Aimed at being a fun and sociable sustainable fashion experience, guests can sip a bespoke cocktail made from local food waste streams that would otherwise go to landfill, while swapping their pre-loved clothing for a new summer wardrobe.

Swappers of all genders and clothing sizes are welcomed and there will also be a rail of pre-selected vintage items from the We Wear The Trousers archives available to buy.

Kate says: “We’re so excited to launch Sip and Swap in Norwich. With summer finally here and travel restrictions lifted, people will be shopping for new holiday clothes as well as outfits for festival season. By swapping instead of shopping, people can help reduce their ecological footprint and go home with a brand-new wardrobe, guilt free.”

Guests are asked to bring along one bag of clothes each. When they arrive, volunteers will count up the number of garments in the bag, with each item being worth one point.

“There are other ways of doing swaps, where people value things based on the label and the brand, but we basically believe that all unworn clothing is of value, so it’s one for one,” explains Kate.

“We’ll give them their points total on a little card and then they are free to mingle, browse the stuff – we'll have a little rail of curated vintage and thrifted clothes as well to fundraise on the day – then we’ll say ‘ding ding, ready to go’ and people can start swapping. And they can take as many things as they have points for.

We Wear The Trousers has previously held a pop-up clothes swap at Oxfam in Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: Contributed

“Swap events aren’t new, but it’s more about creating an enjoyable experience for people and a social experience. Shopping can be social, but often it’s quite transactional. At swap events - or swishing, I don’t know why they call it swishing – every time I’ve been to one, there’s such a lovely, supportive camaraderie.

"You know how women are in a bathroom in a club – like everyone’s your best friend and they tell you that you look great – it's so nice.”

Kate hopes that Sip and Swap will become a quarterly event. with family-friendly clothes swaps also planned.

She says that events such as clothes swaps and Mend With Friends can feed into something much bigger.

In 2019, Norwich became the UK’s first Sharing City, an initiative which encourages people and businesses to help each other for the common good, by passing on knowledge and expertise to help boost grassroots campaigns and grow businesses.

We Wear The Trousers holds regular Mend With Friends sessions in Norwich to help people to repair and wear their clothes for longer, reducing fashion's impact on the environment - Credit: Contributed

“Sharing can grow exponentially within a population, whereas other solutions can’t necessarily grow in that way,” says Kate.

She also mentions the Upcycle Your Waste project – a pioneering trial scheme being run by Norwich BID which takes waste from city businesses and turns it into new resources.

The city has its own permanent clothes swap shop, New-U, in Castle Quarter.

“And there are so many amazing grass roots organisations, like Norwich Eco Hub, that are really trying to tackle sustainability problems,” says Kate.

Make do and mend is a philosophy that was second nature to previous generations – and Kate is hopeful that people are returning to thinking about clothing as a material resource rather than a commodity.

We Wear The Trousers teaches simple sewing techniques to repair clothes so that they can be worn for longer - Credit: Contributed

Certainly the city has a thriving vintage and pre-loved fashion scene.

“There’s this often-quoted thing now that the most sustainable garment is the one you already own,” says Kate.

“There’s that hierarchy of use: use what you have, find something to do with what you have, find creative ways to style what you already have.

“I think fashion’s a really creative way to express ourselves and I’m definitely a clothes lover, so my brain wants that dopamine from something new.

"But is there another way to get that burst of novelty by creatively altering something that you already have, can you get something altered?

“I’m very much not a seamstress, but a lot of things, like just taking the collars off shirts, use really simple sewing skills that anyone can learn.”

Sip and Swap is being held at Gyre and Gimble in Charing Cross, Norwich, on Sunday, June 26. Admission costs £10 in advance via Eventbrite and £12 on the door, including a Gyre and Gimble cocktail.

The event is for over-18s only and the venue is not fully accessible. We Wear The Trousers plans to launch a range of family-friendly and fully accessible swap events soon.

Full details of how the swap will work, including timings, are available on Eventbrite and the We Wear The Trousers Facebook page.



















