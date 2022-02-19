Charity focus: YMCA Norfolk believes everyone deserves a second chance

As part of our new drive to support local charities, each week we are highlighting the vital work they do and the difference they make to the lives of people in our communities.

This weekend we've heard from YMCA Norfolk about their purpose and how they have been impacted by the pandemic.

About Us

Despite falling under the global name ‘YMCA’, YMCA Norfolk is a local independent charity committed to transforming communities in Norfolk and the lives of vulnerable young people.

Each night we provide a safe and supportive accommodation to over 240 young people from across Norfolk.

We believe that everyone deserves a second chance, and we have created a well-rounded service offering, including childcare, youth clubs, counselling, family support, training and education projects and much more.

YMCA Norfolk young people take part in the Life Ready project with coaches George and Jade - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

Residents living with YMCA Norfolk are encouraged to learn skills towards independent living, this includes supporting their self-confidence, taking part in skills and training projects, applying for employment, mental health support and counselling, engaging in positive activities, and learning how to manage their finances effectively.

We want our young people and families to be fully quip with the skills and knowledge to not only live independently, but to thrive and be a proud member of their community.

The positive impact of our services and dedication of our staff members were highlighted at this year’s national Youth Matters Awards in London, where we were ‘awarded training and education project of the year’ and ‘families team project of the year’, among a vote of over 9,000 members of the public.

Andrew's Story - “The staff at YMCA Norfolk have not only supported me, but also improved every single aspect of my life"

Andrew has shared his experience with YMCA Norfolk. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk





Before moving into YMCA Norfolk’s accommodation, Andrew was a participant of On Track – a countywide project that aims to clear barriers to work for young people in Norfolk through helping them get into education, training or employment. This is how Andrew found out about YMCA Norfolk, who are a partner in the project.

At the time, Andrew was living with family, however there were threats of violence and he said he often felt unsafe. This escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as an effect of ongoing lockdowns.

He moved into accommodation with YMCA Norfolk in Autumn 2020 to escape his dangerous living situation. Despite not previously living in supported housing, he said he quickly felt supported by staff and gained a sense of independence.

YMCA staff supported him with life skills such as cooking and gaining confidence in trying new things – something he previously struggled with.

“The staff at YMCA Norfolk have not only supported me, but also improved every single aspect of my life.

“I feel I have not only been protected from a dangerous living situation, but also gained more confidence and independence, as well as accessing much-needed therapy to face my past trauma.

“I’m extremely proud of myself for getting the help I need,” Andrew said.

Andrews hopes for the future include having his own flat and decorating it, as well as working towards his English GCSE.

“One day I would like to become a children’s author,” he added.

Andrew is currently working with YMCA Norfolk’s ‘Life Ready’ project: studying two separate courses in History and Sex and Relationships. He is also engaging in positive activities, provided by YMCA Norfolk’s housing and youth engagement workers.

Impact of COVID-19

As the longest-standing youth charity in the county, YMCA Norfolk is constantly expanding, this includes expanding our accommodation, services, new projects, staff, and more recently our community-assets.

Last year we opened the doors to our community hub, consisting of Muddy Puddles Nursery, Explorers Soft Play, Williams’ Kitchen, a number of meeting rooms available to hire, and five staff offices.

Praised as a ‘much needed community asset’ and ‘exactly what Aylsham Road needs’ by our visitors, we recently celebrated 14,000 customers in under a year, proving the success of the centre (despite the pandemic and its challenges).

YMCA Norfolk's brand new Community Centre on Aylsham Road. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

Nonetheless, the impact of COVID-19 has been evident across our front-line services. Our youth clubs and employment projects temporarily moved to online platforms, our staff working in our hostels had to quickly adapt to the new government guidelines, and our young people had limited opportunities to socialise and engage in positive activities.

Despite a reduction in funding, donations and income from YMCA shops and other trading activities, our dedicated and inspiring teams worked together to ensure the impact of the pandemic was minimal on our clients and residents. We launched outdoor learning projects, gardening and horticulture projects, outdoor positive activity programmes such as surfing and kayaking, and ensured that all engagement opportunities were as safe as possible.

As we come out of the pandemic, we are excited to be able to offer our clients exciting new opportunities as well as extend our existing programmes. We are also keen to see our community centre buzzing with customers throughout the year, recognised as the perfect family-friendly day out by the Norwich community.

Explorers Soft Play is fun for all ages. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

John Lee, YMCA Norfolk CEO, said: “Our residents overwhelmingly said they felt safe whilst staying with us, which is testament to the passion and hard work of our staff. During 2022, we will continue to harness our staff and volunteers’ passion to transform the lives of young people by expanding our services such as youth groups, Wellbeing Matters and our accommodation services.

“Young people tell us that the level of need in Norfolk is increasing. Supported by the generosity of Norfolk residents, donating to YMCA Norfolk and using Williams’ Kitchen or Explorers Soft Play, we will be able to increase the amount of support we can offer.”

George the Dog, YMCA Norfolk's mascot at Norwich Market. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

Take part with fundraising event Sleep Easy

Sleep Easy, taking place Friday, March 11 2022, is a mammoth fundraising event, where YMCA Norfolk joins YMCAs from across England and Wales with the aim of raising vital funds to help tackle the root causes of youth homelessness.

This year we’ve decided to utilise our exciting new Community Hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, to host our sleep easy fundraising event. To make the night as authentic as possible we will use our outdoor car park area and café decking space. However, you can choose to participate in the event wherever you like. We’ve previously had fundraisers sleep rough in schools, community centres, their back garden, garages, churches, car parks and much more.

To register please visit www.ymcanorfolk.org/sleep-easy-2022 or for further information please contact Judy on judy.bailey@ymcanorfolk.org