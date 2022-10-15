Charity Focus: The Norfolk Hospice celebrating Hospice Care Week

The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House cares for people living with a life limiting illness as well as the families and friends who have also been affected by that diagnosis. - Credit: The Norfolk Hospice

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the incredible support provided by The Norfolk Hospice as they celebrate Hospice Care Week.

Based in West Norfolk, The Norfolk Hospice are a charity caring for people living with a life limiting illness as well as the families and friends who have also been affected by that diagnosis.

Established in 1984, for almost forty years now, they have always had a clear vision – to offer choice together with excellent end of life and bereavement care to those who need it.

Their support includes palliative care at the end of life both at their onsite inpatient unit and through a hospice at home service. The hospice also provides well-being day therapy workshops, family support groups, bereavement care and so much more.

All of their services are provided free of charge.

Hospice Care Week is an annual event, created by Hospice UK. Each year, the hospice sector come together to recognise and celebrate hospices nationwide and the care they provide; acknowledging the true value of care and support and what matters to us most at the end of our lives.

To celebrate Hospice Care Week this year, for the first time in over two years, the doors at the hospice were opened to members of the public, offering them the chance to visit the facility in Hillington and learn more about the services offered. With a focus on day therapies and support services, it was a great opportunity to get involved with activities and meet the teams delivering care and support first-hand.

During the same week, an employment and volunteer recruitment event was also held. The event provided a great opportunity for members of the public to visit the hospice and learn more about current career opportunities, as well as about the varied volunteering roles available too.

Volunteers are an essential part of the day to day running at the hospice. From retail opportunities to driving, bereavement volunteers and gardening there are so many ways that people can get involved and become part of the team.

Chief Executive Officer Nicola Ellis said “To celebrate Hospice Care Week this year, we took the opportunity to engage with the community of West Norfolk and invite them in to our beautiful facility in Hillington for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Throughout the week, we ran events showcasing what it’s like to work or volunteer with us, providing an opportunity to hear from some of the staff and volunteers who support us, in all different areas first hand.”

“We also opened our doors for anyone in the community to come along and hear about the wide range of supportive care services available to people with a life limiting illness. People are always surprised by what they see when they first arrive; the environment is bright and modern, and there is a calmness that makes people feel welcome and safe. Everyone is treated as an individual with their own story to tell”.

“Our Day Therapy Unit is always alive with the sound of activities and conversation – it’s a space for people to come not only for professional support, but also because they enjoy it! Our exercise classes and creativity groups enable people to keep doing the things they love and offers an opportunity to talk openly about the challenges they face.”

“This year the theme for Hospice Care Week was equity which is a subject very close to our hearts. Our ambition is to work with our local community, sharing details about the whole spectrum of hospice care and why what happens within a hospice is so special. We really want to work to change the perception about hospice care and ensure that we are not seen as a place to fear, or somewhere that only looks after people at the very end of their life.”

We really want people to look to us a resource within the community. We are there for anyone facing the uncertainty of a life limiting illness, and the people close by that have been affected by that diagnosis too. Caring for someone diagnosed with a condition for which there is no curative treatment is hard, but we are on hand to provide guidance and support. Beyond that we want to help our community and equip people with the confidence to openly talk about death and grief and the profound impact that has on a person…everyone should feel able to be that compassionate neighbour, offering support to those in need”.

If you would like to hear more about how you can join the team of volunteers please visit The Norfolk Hospice website.



