Charity Focus: Norwich charity The Feed is passionate about food and people

As part of our new drive to support local charities, each week we are highlighting the vital work they do and the difference they make to the lives of people across the local community.

The Feed works to prevent poverty and homelessness in Norwich through the running of five cafes and a catering enterprise.

About Us

The Feed is a social enterprise with a mission to motivate change in people to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich. We support people who are facing insecurity with their housing, or who face a barrier to employment, such as mental ill health, substance misuse, history of offending and learning difficulties. We provide a variety of employability projects and focused 1:1 support, designed to teach people new skills, to build their confidence and motivation and develop new positive routines so that they can move forwards into employment and are empowered to make a positive and lasting change. Our participants say that they feel welcomed, safe and useful when they come to The Feed.

We are passionate about food and passionate about people. So that’s why we run cafés and a catering enterprise which provide income to fund our work. It also enables us to deliver our valuable program of supported work experience to the people we work with and volunteering opportunities for the community. The food we make is delicious, homemade and locally sourced.

The Feed team members behind the counter at the Waterloo Park cafe - Credit: Chris Elliott

We work hard to build relationships with employers so that they have a more informed view of employing people who face barriers to employment and take a more sympathetic and understanding approach to their recruitment process. From our Prince of Wales Road café, we also run The Community Fridge at The Feed to ensure that the people we support have access to food. It is also available to the wider community, for people facing food insecurity. We are able to provide food and help for people to access other local services to help them to move forward and prevent food poverty, ensuring that the food we provide, makes a difference. Everything we do works towards our vision of ‘a community free from poverty’

Impact of COVID-19, 2021 and plans for 2022

The last year has been one of significant growth for The Feed. We commenced 2021 with our Prince of Wales Road base being our only premises. Lots happens there as it’s home to a café, our catering business providing food for all kinds of events and some office space. For the first quarter of 2021 our café and kitchen were closed as the Covid restrictions meant there were few people in the city. We used this time to make plans for growth, though, and many of these have since come to fruition.

The Feed Cafe on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Chris Elliott

Kettle Foods have been long-term supporters of The Feed and in May they chose us to operate the Bistro for staff at their Bowthorpe factory. This was followed by the fantastic news that Norwich City Council awarded us the contract to run the café in Waterloo Park Pavilion. After a few months of preparation, we opened the park café in November, and we are delighted that it has been busy since day one.

The Feed has a cafe in Waterloo Park, Norwich. - Credit: Chris Elliott

Our next new café opened in December at Norwich University of the Arts for their staff and students. Most recently, our REST café went live in beautiful Churchman House, Norwich’s former Registry Office on Bethel St.

So here we are, in early 2022 with five cafes rather than one. Our focus for the cafes this year is to ensure they are all reaching their potential in terms of generating revenue whilst continuing to serve delicious food and with great customer service.

Our key new project for this year is to launch a Social Supermarket. The aim is to ensure everyone can access healthy food whatever their finances or experience. The service, to be based on Hall Road, will help Norwich residents in several ways:

• providing food free of charge from a Community Fridge for emergencies

• cooking classes to help people build confidence and learn new skills

• providing advice on recipes and cooking equipment

• helping people budget for their food

The Feed started 2021 with just one cafe but now they have five across the city - Credit: Mary Doggett

How you can help The Feed:

• Use our cafes when you are in Norwich. By doing this you are helping to fund the work we do to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich. Our cafes in Waterloo Park, on Bethel St in Churchman House (the former Registry Office) and on Prince of Wales Road. Go to our website for details of opening hours thefeed.org.uk

• If you are holding an event, choose us to be your caterer. We use many local suppliers, and make your order fresh. We can satisfy many different dietary needs and deliver locally too.

• The Marriott’s Way Challenge is our fundraising event on Saturday 14th May. Will you walk the full 26 miles to raise money to support our work? More details on our website.

• We are looking to build relationships with local businesses who will give career opportunities and work experience to people we have helped. To find out more email chris@thefeed.org.uk