Charity Focus: St Barnabas Counselling Centre offers a place for people to seek solace

People come to St Barnabas Counselling Centre from all walks of life to seek solace from a wide variety of struggles. Right, Director of the charity, Melpo Economou. - Credit: St Barnabas Counselling Centre

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the important support provided by St Barnabas Counselling Centre in Norwich

Nestled away in an estate off Dereham Road, located next to St Barnabas church you will find the St Barnabas Counselling Centre, or ‘St B's’ as a lot of our clients like to refer to us as, writes director Melpo Economou.

St B's is a BACP (British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy) accredited low-cost counselling service with a long legacy behind it. Having started back in the 1970s, we are proud to soon be approaching our 50th anniversary in 2025!

People come to St B's from all walks of life to seek solace from a wide variety of struggles. Depression, grief and loss, anxiety, relationship difficulties including domestic abuse, trauma or suffering the effects of modern-day life which can manifest in isolation, poverty and disconnection. Our counsellors are on hand to offer support in the form of short, medium and long-term therapy. On arrival at our service, clients will always be met with a warm smile from one of our Admin Team and offered a nice cup of tea or coffee.

First appointments are usually an ‘intake’ where we assess the issues that bring them to counselling to ensure we are the best service for them. All being well, they will then go on to be seen by one of our 30 therapists all of whom come from various counselling orientations such as CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), person centred, integrative, psychodynamic and existential.

Impact of Covid

The effects of the Covid pandemic on the work and staff at St B's was dramatic.

Overnight the centre had to close down and counselling had to move from being face to face to being online. Counsellors and staff had to be trained in new confidential policies and procedures and a whole new secure computer system had to be installed. Existing clients had to be contacted and reassured that we were still there for them whilst clients waiting to be seen were put on indefinite hold.

Some counsellors and clients were happy to work from home via a screen whereas others found it really challenging. Not being in the same room as your client is hard and it took a long time for a number of people to feel able to return to “normal”.

However, after two years of Covid nightmare, the centre is now thriving and St B's has had a face lift with new furniture and freshly painted walls.

Director of St Barnabas Counselling Centre, Melpo Economou - Credit: St Barnabas Counselling Centre

As the new director, coming into this fully established institution was daunting but the pandemic did enable me to take things slowly and build on the pre-existing professionalism that had already been part of the fabric and ethos of the St B's. I have been keen to ensure that our services are being accessed by minority groups and those who are often on the margins of society. With the assistance of funds from the Alan Boswell Trust and various other grants, we have been able to subsidise clients’ sessions for those who are in financial hardship.

With support from Norwich Charitable Trusts and Pledge Norwich and through working in partnership with the Norwich Integration Partnership and Norfolk Polonia, we are now opening our service to those from refugee, asylum seeker and migrant backgrounds. When I returned to Norwich last year, where I was born over 40 years ago, it was refreshing to see how our population had become more diverse.

Through providing training for our staff and therapists - on subjects ranging from multilingualism in therapy; using interpreters, cross cultural therapy and explorations of race, power and privilege - we are well placed to meet clients from all different backgrounds.

Post-Covid the challenges continue to be there but we have learnt a lot and built-up new skills which has improved and enhanced our way of working. We have a new team of Trustees; we have a new member joining our Administrators, a dynamic Advisory Council and an experienced and committed group of Clinical supervisors.

Last but not least, we have our fabulous therapists. Despite the demands on mental health services ever increasing and third sector charities needing to fill a lot of the gaps due to the inevitable pressures on the NHS, our community stands strong like the vibrant sunset skies of Norfolk.

St B's currently has one vacancy for a new Trustee. Please get in touch with director Melpo for more details on director@stbcc.org.uk

For more information about our organisation and the work we do visit: stbcc.org.uk