Charity Focus: Norwich City's charitable arm and how it helps

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital work carried out by Norwich City Community Sports Foundation and the difference they make to the lives of people in the area.

About the charity

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation is the official charity arm of Norwich City Football Club, and aims to inspire and support the community using the Canaries as a tool to engage people.

As is the case with most football clubs’ community schemes, the Foundation works with a broad range of people but steers much of its focus towards the charitable objectives of driving inclusion for people with disabilities, boosting mental health and wellbeing, and helping disadvantaged people to reach their potential.

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation runs sessions for people with Down's syndrome. - Credit: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Among its programmes for people with disabilities are football sessions for children and adults with Down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy, and hearing difficulties, along with a pan-disability dance troupe called the ‘Allstars’, who have previously performed on the pitch at Carrow Road.

The Foundation puts on a range of fundraising events to support its work, such as the hugely popular Run Norwich 10K in the city centre, which it uses as a platform to help other local charities and causes to raise money.

Its Run for Me group is a legacy of Run Norwich and uses running to help boost mental health and wellbeing for people of all levels of running experience.

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation's community hub ‘The Nest’ - Credit: Joe Lenton

Run for Me is one of the many programmes that takes place at the Foundation’s community hub ‘The Nest’, which was fully opened in 2021 after a successful campaign that made the construction of the £6.9 million facility possible.

Since the opening of the completed site, more than 33,000 people have used its grass pitches, 3G pitch, indoor multi-use spaces and IT suite.

Those facilities, along with capacity for more than 70 to stay on site, have also helped the Foundation to provide further support, development opportunities, and experiences for young people.

Perhaps the Foundation’s most impactful but low-profile work is its Onside programme for children with a range of complex needs and challenges, ranging from school attendance issues to youth violence.

Participants are referred from Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services and Early Intervention teams, with the aim of breaking the cycle of violent youth crime and exclusions to help steer them back into mainstream education and improve their relationships with families.

Impact of COVID-19

As lockdown hit in 2020, the charity faced two major problems: first, how to sustain and adapt its support for participants and the wider community, and second, how to cope with a loss of income, including cancelled fundraising events and affordable community activities such as soccer schools and work in primary schools.

Moving quickly to tackle the first problem, the Foundation’s various teams developed a remote engagement strategy to reach participants across all its programmes. This involved wellbeing calls to the most vulnerable and recorded or live online sessions across many of its programmes.

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation runs Extra Time sessions for the older generation. - Credit: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

When Norwich City’s players and senior staff donated around £250,000 to form the Canaries Covid-19 Community Fund, the Foundation worked closely with the Norfolk Resilience Forum to develop a response that tackled the immediate challenges caused by lockdown, such as access to essential items for the public and NHS/healthcare staff, and isolation and inactivity leading to poor mental and physical health.

When Run Norwich was cancelled, an amazing number of entrants waived their right to a refund to help meet the irretrievable race costs already incurred; their incredible generosity even raised enough money to help towards the costs of some of the Foundation’s charitable work.

The Foundation puts on a range of fundraising events to support its work, such as the hugely popular Run Norwich 10K in the city centre - Credit: Epic Action Imagery

In 2022, the remainder of funds from the Canaries Covid-19 project was used for a recovery phase that included a piece of work called Active Canaries, which provided fun activities and games in primary school settings as well as targeted work with individual families to boost their skills in creating healthy meals at home.

The Foundation has continued to use some of the engagement methods across its programmes that worked so effectively during lockdowns, including live online assemblies to thousands of local school children at a time.

Join City Giving to help people locally

The Foundation is financially independent from Norwich City Football Club, and relies on income from fundraising and donations, funding pots, and affordable community work such as soccer schools.

City Giving is a monthly donation programme that will raise funds to support the Foundation’s charitable work, such as driving inclusion for people with disabilities.

When you donate a little each month, you will be helping to transform the lives of local people of all ages who need the support of the Foundation, giving them the opportunity to connect with others, feel happier and healthier in themselves, and raise their aspirations.

As a thank you, the Foundation gives back to all of its City Givers – from monthly prize draws to discounts at The Nest, to regular updates on the people whose lives you help shape.

To sign up to City Giving, visit www.communitysportsfoundation.org.uk and click the ‘Donate’ tab.



