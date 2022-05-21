Charity Focus: MAP is Norfolk's largest youth charity for those finding their way

As part of our drive to support local charities, each week we are highlighting the vital work they do and the difference they make to the lives of people across the local community.

Mancroft Advice Project (MAP) provides support and advice for young people across the county.

Flower Holmes shows a young person (actor: Jacob Lyttle) how to enter the centre safely whilst making an information video for MAP's website. - Credit: Mancroft Advice Project

About Us

MAP is Norfolk’s largest youth charity, with a county-wide remit and hundreds of young people accessing our services each year. Known also as the Mancroft Advice Project – as a reference to MAPs original largest funder – MAP self-describes as a charity ‘for young people finding their way.’

Young people come to MAP for support, advice, and to make connections with other young people. You can get support with mental health, parenthood, gender identity, alcohol and drugs, sex, family conflict, and anything else you’re dealing with. You can access impartial advice on housing, homelessness, money, employment, and debt. You can make connections with other young people by joining a youth group in your community, you can even join one of our campaigning groups like the Youth Advisory Boards or Young Activist Network if you care about making a difference.

MAP always tries to support a young person holistically. You can’t reduce any young person to the one issue they’re dealing with. If a young person is experiencing something like homelessness, it’s almost certain to affect them in many other parts of their life. Homelessness can have a huge impact on mental health – we can offer counselling but it might be hard for a young person to attend if they haven’t eaten all day. We have to be prepared to support young people at every stage.

Ruby O'Callghan talks to young people in MAP's Norwich Drop in. - Credit: Mancroft Advice Project

Whether it’s through youth work in your community, mental health support, or advice, all MAP services are free and confidential to young people aged 11-25, and we will support young people in a way that suits them.

We are proud to say that we have managed to smoothly adapt and respond to the huge social and political changes of the last 30 years to ensure that we continue to provide reliable, high-quality support. Our mission, values and vision will never change, they are at the heart of everything we do. We are professional and young person centred. We value each individual, recognising all of their needs. We work for social justice. Our vision is that young people will feel valued and have a successful transition into adulthood.

Young people were sent wellbeing bags with gifts and positive messages. - Credit: Mancroft Advice Project

As we continue to adapt and respond, post pandemic MAP have a new offer! Mental Health Advice is a new service within the advice team that aims to offer the same high quality immediate support as our long-standing generalist advisors, with a focus on mental health.

Mental Health Advice is a young person focussed, holistic service that looks to create a space for young people to explore mental health and wellbeing, offering tailored support through conversation and techniques for mindfulness and wellbeing - as well as access to further support options both within MAP and throughout Norfolk and Waveney. If you or anyone you know would like to get in touch to find out more – you can call our freephone number 0800 0744454 or visit our website: www.map.uk.net or find us on social media @mapyoungpeople

The Impact of Covid – A reflection by Dan Mobbs, CEO of MAP.

The impact of Covid on MAP has been immense. We asked so much of our staff and volunteers. Their talents and resilience have been amazing. I cannot thank them enough.

After more than two years, three jabs and multiple outbreaks at MAP, Covid finally got me too. I’m writing this from home, recovering. At the start of year we had about 15% of our staff off. Yet, throughout the pandemic we were here for young people. We stayed open. We didn’t furlough a single member of staff.

Dan Mobbs, CEO of MAP - Credit: Lisa Bretherick Photography/Mancroft Advice Project

Words describing the impact include “stretched” “intense” “at breaking point” but the word that stands out is “tired” - tired of constantly adjusting, covering illness; working in our bedrooms, doing our best. We’re tired of the sad stories young people tell us - mental health problems, homelessness, cold and hunger. The uncertainty of funding during the pandemic was hard. We had to hold our nerve. I believe our reputation as a charity is even stronger as a result of our work during the pandemic and I thank our supporters for being there for us.

We’ve learnt a lot too. I learnt how to balance a laptop on an ironing board for the perfect Zoom call. We’ve learnt a lot about technology and flexible working. Why we didn’t use video calls before I’ll never know. We can offer more options to young people. However, we also learned that young people need face to face support. Isolation was an issue made even worse by Covid.

Hazel Erskine - Senior Mental Health Worker at MAP. Staff created images of support to share digitally letting young people know we were still here for them - Credit: Mancroft Advice Project

Then there is what I hope the impact of the pandemic has had on everyone. Remember that first lockdown? We reflected on what was really important to us - health, family and friends. We looked out for each other. We clapped in the streets. We noticed nature on those walks we all did. We now have a mental health crisis, a cost-of-living crisis and, above all, a climate crisis.

Things need to change. To solve these problems means we must think and act differently. The pandemic showed us we can all do that.

This month, we will be publishing our strategic plan which outlines the exciting path ahead for MAP moving forward. We are continually learning and developing, and we will remain focussed on influencing locally, nationally, and internationally to improve the lives of all young people.

We will always aim to grow our impact and influence through solid objectives: To be the strongest, best-run local youth charity we can be, to provide high-quality, reliable support for young people in Norfolk, and to always be more influential, and make more positive change for all young people.

Young People are supported to campaign for social justice and a better future for all - Credit: Mancroft Advice Project

If you or anyone you know would like to get in touch to find out more about the services MAP offers:

Visit our website: www.map.uk.net

Call our freephone – 0800 0744454

Find us on social media @mapyoungpeople



