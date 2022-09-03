Charity Focus: Leeway supports over 19,000 people each year who are facing domestic abuse in Norfolk and Suffolk

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital support Leeway provides to women, men and children that are experiencing domestic abuse.

Impact of Covid-19

The Coronavirus pandemic had an especially big impact on Leeway as we found that calls, emails and messages for advice and support increased considerably, particularly when tougher lockdown restrictions were imposed. Throughout this period, the number of people contacting us was roughly around twice as much as we would usually expect.

The toughest lockdown measures left people unable to meet up with anyone from outside their household and essentially forced them to stay at home. In many cases these measures escalated incidents of domestic abuse, not helped by all of the added pressures, such as job and financial insecurity, that the pandemic brought. They also left many people feeling trapped in their relationship and added barriers to accessing support during this time. We were very active in the local media and also on social media, trying to reach out to as many people as possible, encouraging them to access support or look out for friends and family that may be experiencing domestic abuse.

Every November, to coincide with White Ribbon Day, Leeway holds a campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse. The White Ribbon is the symbol for the elimination of violence against women and girls. - Credit: Leeway

Ensuring that our services remained accessible and our support continued to be as normal as possible was important. Leeway received funding during the pandemic from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk to launch a Live Chat service on our website. This gave people another method of contacting us and was a more discreet option than calling us, which may not have been safe for those living with the perpetrator. The Live Chat service continues to provide vital advice and support for those experiencing domestic abuse, even now things are back to normal.

Leeway received lots of fantastic support from the local community during the pandemic, whether that was donating everyday items for our residents in refuge or coming up with their own fundraising activities to raise money for the charity. This support enabled Leeway to enhance and sustain services at a time where demand was increasing. Whilst the pandemic was a challenge like no other, the support of many organisations and individuals, as well as the continued commitment and hard work of staff, enabled the charity to meet these challenges.

Just some of the donations that Leeway received during the pandemic. This was mainly essential items to support new residents in refuge. - Credit: Leeway

About the charity

Established in 1974, Leeway is a specialist charity supporting adults, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse in Norfolk and Suffolk. Leeway currently supports over 19,000 people every year and has around 90 members of staff, as well as over 25 volunteers.

The charity’s free, safe, and confidential services are designed to empower those who are experiencing domestic abuse and give them the confidence needed to make independent choices about their life.

Leeway currently has nine refuges or safehouses across Norfolk, helping service users to plan their future away from danger and key workers who provide support with issues such as housing, benefits, health, safety planning, accessing other agencies and moving on. This is supported by our Temporary Safe Accommodation Project, which allows Leeway to spot purchase safe accommodation for service users until a refuge space is available. So far, the project has enabled the charity to support more people experiencing domestic abuse during a time where the demand for services has increased.

A picture highlighting an area in one of our refuges. We encourage arts, crafts and other activities to help the children we support to come to terms with their experiences and express their emotions in a safe way. - Credit: Leeway

There is a dedicated service supporting children and young people, helping them to come to terms with their experiences and develop the skills needed to communicate effectively and build positive relationships. Leeway also has a dedicated Male Victim service, which is independent of any of our other services and staffed by specialist male victim workers. This service offers confidential and non-judgemental support tailored to meet the man’s individual needs.

Earlier this year, Leeway joined up with other local specialist service providers to deliver Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS), which works to support those assessed at high or medium risk of serious harm, in Norfolk. The service works across the county, ensuring that support is available for all, regardless of where they live.

Leeway also offers training to businesses, organisations and individuals, raising awareness of domestic abuse and the role everyone has to play in tackling it. As well as this, the charity has worked with organisations to provide bespoke training on specific training areas relevant to them, as well as providing guidance on domestic abuse policy and procedures to support the wellbeing of their staff.

Leeway holds Conferences on domestic abuse, educating and raising awareness within the local community and beyond. - Credit: Leeway

Cost of Living

The cost-of-living crisis is already having an impact on those experiencing domestic abuse and there are fears that this could get worse as costs continue to rise in the autumn and winter.

They may feel unable to leave their relationship because of fears that they may not be able to manage, financially, on their own and abuse may be heightened due to the financial pressures affecting so many people.

It is a concern that people will not get the support they need and will potentially be at risk of further serious harm, as well as becoming increasingly cut off from support networks.

Leeway wants to encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse to come forward for support at this time, as well as looking out for any family members, friends, or neighbours that may need support.