Charity Focus: Hebron House supports women in overcoming addiction

Hebron House provides a space for up to ten recovering women to live together, be guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital support provided by Hebron Trust for women to rehabilitate from drug and alcohol dependency. Hebron House is located in a quiet suburb in Norwich.

Hebron House provides a space for up to ten recovering women to live together, be guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

The impact of covid and where the charity goes in 2022

“I remember that meeting, in January 2020, when Covid was first mentioned” says Nik Vitkovitch, one of the Trustees. “Early March, we were really concerned about the women living in Hebron House. We knew addiction can compromise immune systems, and it was obvious that avoiding Covid was the best way forward. Before Lockdown One, we decided the safest thing was to close the House – for the first time in thirty years – and furlough half the staff team.” Emma Pawsey, the Trust’s CEO, takes up the story. “We kept in touch with women through daily zoom calls. We continued the Twelve Step programme, and ex-residents kept in touch through WhatsApp. In June, we brought our operational manager Sophie off furlough to develop a Roadmap for re-opening, and on July 20th we welcomed the first returners.”

Emma Pawsey, Hebron Trust’s CEO - Credit: Hebron Trust

The regime of face coverings and social distancing is now over. Regular testing and strict hygiene continue. “If a resident tests positive, they self isolate and we resume PPE. We have had several cases of covid in the house but I ’m pleased that we’ve not yet had any covid hospitalisation – and I’m really grateful for the grants and donations towards PPE and testing,” concludes Emma.

It’s clear that Hebron Grads supporting each other is vital. Emerging from twelve weeks of intensive rehab is daunting, and mutual support helps. With the help of Norwich Consolidated Charities the Trust is adding another move-on accommodation to help more women gradually establish independence, with three more rooms coming on stream in August.

Hebron House provides a space for up to ten recovering women to live together, be guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Now more than ever the need for an all female residential unit is vital as there are only three remaining open in the country. Looking to the future, the Trust will work with partners to help women using non-residential community rehabs take advantage of it’s experience and approach.

Emma concludes, “The government’s White Paper makes some encouraging promises, but six months on, we can’t detect any change. The whole country needs to see those promises delivered –not just to cut crime, but so that individuals can overcome their addictions and start making their contribution to making the country a better place.”

Hebron House provides a space for up to ten recovering women to live together, be guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

About the charity

A couple bring an addict into their home in Norwich. They care for her and introduce her to the Twelve Step approach to recovery. Over time, she controls and masters her addiction. Another addict is welcomed. And so, Hebron House is born. Generous people buy the property and set up a charity. The adjacent property is acquired and doors knocked through. Over 30 years later, up to ten recovering women live together, guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. A paid team of thirteen run the programme consisting of a full timetable of recovery activities every day . A local church helps some take the next step by offering move-on accommodation. We rely on volunteers taking residents to medical appointments at GPs , NNUH and other specialist services.

Hebron House provides a space for up to ten recovering women to live together, be guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Many residents have come from chaotic unmanageable lives but we also have women coming from families having held jobs in nursing or other professional roles. Addiction knows no class or ethnic boundaries and in my experience there are not many families who have not been affected somewhere in their recent history by this disease. Trauma and abuse are common themes of childhood experiences amongst our residents.

Hebron House provides a space for women to rehabilitate from drug and alcohol dependency. - Credit: Teele Photography

Our Graduate community is large and growing and Hebron Graduates keep in touch through social media and face to face meetings helping each other through difficult times. We love hearing from our graduates and we receive so many lovely messages and cards telling us about their new lives in recovery with their families. Many graduates go on to work at Hebron inspiring other women to see the life changing results. Clare is a support worker at Hebron who came through Hebron 8 years ago and said “if it wasn’t for Hebron I don’t believe I would still be alive today , the care and support is incredible and I benefited greatly from the counselling sessions“ Amazingly, two years after leaving Hebron, over 80% of the women are drug and alcohol free and most are working or in education. That’s over 600 women released from addiction – mothers, workers, friends, just maybe, the woman next door.

Hebron House provides a space for up to ten recovering women to live together, be guided through the 12 Steps and assisted towards recovery and re-integration into society. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Hebron House to Hebron Village

We are always looking for new innovative ways to raise money and three years ago Emma and Clare walked from Hebron House to Hebron village in Wales with no money, food or water. They had wonderful support across the width of the country and raised £10,000 arriving in Hebron village after 5 days. They plan to have another adventure next year travelling from Hebron House to Hebron village in Northumberland, again with no money for food or water. Please watch out on social media and our website (www.hebrontrust.org.uk) for more details in the coming months.

In helping all our residents the ripple effect of positive change is amazing across so many people’s lives from parents, children, partners and friends. Seeing the transition from day one to day of departure is why all our team keep doing what we do. The smile as a woman leaves our door walking into her future free from the chains of addiction is priceless.

