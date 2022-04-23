Charity Focus: Friend in Deed's intergenerational friendships combat loneliness

One of Friend in Deed's Little Visitor sessions at Whitehall Lodge care home - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

As part of our drive to support local charities, each week we are highlighting the vital work they do and the difference they make to the lives of people across the local community.

Friend in Deed works to create relationships between care home residents and children in Norfolk to combat loneliness.

Impact of COVID-19 and looking to the future

Like many charities, the pandemic hit Friend in Deed hard. With visits to care homes cancelled, we had to radically rethink our approach to developing intergenerational activities and fostering relationships between the ages. We also lost 40pc of our income – a massive blow to a small charity.

However, with loneliness at an all-time high, Norfolk’s older people needed us more than ever, so we rolled our sleeves up to focus on strengthening existing services and created new ideas.

We set up a weekly newsletter to care homes, including interviews with our Little Visitors, updates about the charity, quizzes and pictures drawn by children.

Florence and Margaret at Hethersett Hall care home enjoying a Friend in Deed Little Visitor session when covid restrictions allowed. - Credit: Friend in Deed

We also set up a Junior Ambassadors scheme, where a child is matched with a care home. That child is then responsible, whilst supported by an adult, for overseeing the support Friend in Deed gives to a particular care home, and also establishing new activities at that home. One of our Junior Ambassadors went one step further by successfully applying for a £500 grant to run a VE Day celebration on May 8, 2021, which she planned from start to finish. Currently we have five Junior Ambassadors and we plan to see one for each of the care homes we support.

Our penpals programme has flourished during the pandemic. As well as individuals writing to care home residents, entire schools have regularly kept in touch with older people. Residents have shared stories, not just about their daily lives and younger days – but also poignant tales about the loss of loved ones and the hardships of moving into care. When Covid restrictions lifted, some penpals met up with each other, and were finally able to put faces to the names of the friends they’ve got to know over the course of the pandemic.

Michael, a resident of Cromwell House care home in Norwich, meets his penpal for the first time just before Christmas as a surprise to drop off gifts - Credit: Friend in Deed

Michael, a resident from Cromwell House care home, received this postcard from his penpal. - Credit: Friend in Deed

Loneliness continues to be an ongoing problem within care homes, and so we will continue to expand our services, as well as putting on more outdoor events over the course of 2022.

About Friend in Deed





Friend in Deed was established in 2018, with the aim of forming intergenerational relationships between care home residents and children in Norfolk, with phenomenal results.

Care homes can provide for the physical and mental health needs of their residents, but they can’t replace the emotional connections provided by visits from family members. Friend in Deed’s flagship service, Little Visitors, sees babies and toddlers visiting care homes with their guardians.

One of Friend in Deed's Little Visitor sessions at Chiswick House Norwich - Credit: Friend in Deed

The pandemic unfortunately meant face to face sessions were moved online, but we hope to start up in-person visits again soon. Even with online sessions, residents get to meet children, engage with families, which can have outstanding health benefits. A care home manager revealed, ‘Friend in Deed promotes pure joy amongst our residents. They reduce feelings of loneliness and stimulate positive conversations, which promote wellbeing.’

We also have monthly projects between schools and care homes, including intergenerational poetry, outdoor concerts, online video chats, music sessions – and even an intergenerational choir, consisting of residents and students.

Dot,a resdient from Chevington Lodge care home, enjoying our intergenerational sports day held at Norwich School. - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

We have received national recognition for our work: in 2020, Friend in Deed won the care innovation category in the ‘Great British Care Awards’, and the ‘Community Award’ in Good Morning Britain’s ‘1 Million Minutes’ competition. Norfolk County Council have recognised Friend in Deed with an ‘In Good Company’ award for combatting loneliness.

Little Visitor Penny with her mum, Jo Herriven, at Chiswick House care home in Norwich - Credit: Friend in Deed

One of our longstanding volunteers, Jo Herriven, explained ‘Volunteering with Friend in Deed has been an invaluable and positive experience with Penny. Unlike other family groups/baby groups, the benefits of the sessions spread so wide. Seeing the joyous faces of residents and staff who watched her grow…I had no idea of the depth of care that they would have for us as a family. Penny has made many local friends of different ages, which is so important to her development.

Penny, enjoying our intergenerational Valentine's Day event in March 2020 - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

‘I’ve learnt about the needs of older people in my community and the importance of care home staff. Volunteering has been effortless and the highlight of our week, bringing so much happiness! Hopefully it inspires Penny to continue volunteering and being kind to others throughout her life.’

Forthcoming events

Global Intergenerational Week runs from April 25– May 1.

Friend in Deed founder, Kelly Lindsay, is running activities for care homes, schools and children:

Monday April 25, 10.30am – Online poetry session with care homes and schools.

Tuesday April 26, 10.30am – Online Care Home Choir session, opened by school children singing.

Wednesday April 27, 10.30am – Online Intergenerational quiz for schools and care homes.

Thursday April 28 – Intergenerational craft activities.

Friday April 29, 10.30am – Little Visitors online.

Further information and how to participate is available via https://generationsworkingtogether.org/global-intergenerational-week





Why not become a Friend in Deed supporter and help keep our vital services running, for example by setting up a direct debit, or making a one-off donation. For more information, visit : www.friendindeed.org.uk or email hello@friendindeed.org.uk

Corporate sponsorship is another way to support Friend in Deed. Get in touch if your company would like to join other regional/national businesses in supporting Friend in Deed so that we can continue to reduce loneliness and promote kindness.



