Charity Focus: Care for Clare supports pupils at Norfolk's oldest complex needs school

The Care for Clare Appeal has provided The Clare School with three new sensory rooms for students to explore

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital work carried out by the Care for Clare Appeal which supports Norfolk's oldest complex needs school, The Clare School on South Park Avenue in Norwich.

Impact of Covid-19

For a school that specialises in teaching pupils with complex disabilities and medical conditions, many of the pupils at The Clare School were classed as ‘Clinically Extremely Vulnerable’ at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – which meant that for them, they had no choice but to stay at home.

However, that did not mean school stopped! Staff worked tirelessly to deliver activity boxes on a weekly basis; to deliver food boxes to families that had to stay at home; to provide online learning (and bedtime stories for pupils in the evening); to do home visits and teach lessons through the conservatory window…You name it, the staff probably did it! The team worked throughout holidays and weekends for almost two years to support those who were in the greatest of need. It was exhausting.

For pupils who did not need to ‘shield’ school remained open, a place to keep up some of the daily routine and normality when everything else was closed and every time you turned on the television, the statistics showed the impact of a deadly virus. Working on a rota system to enable staff to care for their own children, The Clare School community pulled together, battening down the hatches and riding out the storm.

As we finally emerged from the last remaining set of restrictions after Easter, it is now that we are feeling the impact of what we have all been through. Staff are exhausted. Pupils are traumatised. As a school community we lost pupils that we loved dearly and the grieving process is still being worked through.

That’s where the school charity, The Care for Clare Appeal comes in. Continuing to raise money during the last two years, the school has been able to install three new sensory rooms, a new adapted kitchen for pupils to learn valuable independence skills and now boasts a new Rebound Therapy suite. These new additions to our school will help the healing process as we move forward. The drive to improve the facilities at The Clare School never stops – the most vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils in Norfolk deserve the very best we can possibly provide.

A student at The Clare School in Norwich enjoys the new adapted kitchen, provided by the Care for Clare Appeal, for pupils to learn valuable independence skills

About Care for Clare

The Clare School is Norfolk’s oldest complex needs school. Built in 1906 as an open-air school for children with TB, it retains many of its period features – narrow corridors, single-glazed windows, rotting buildings, wooden floors that are splintered and unhygienic and a very temperamental fuse board! Most of the rooms are too hot – or too cold - to keep the pupils at a consistent core temperature. In some areas there are toilets in cupboards with very little room to move about and work in and no ventilation.

Over 94% of the pupils who attend The Clare School have a life limiting or life-threatening medical condition. Over 85% of pupils are wheelchair users and are non-verbal. Many of the pupils are receiving palliative care and have end of life plans in place or do not resuscitate plans in place. There are pupils attending school with tracheostomies, who are attached to oxygen cylinders or who use ventilators. During an average day at school, staff use over 1200 pairs of disposable gloves to carry out all the medical and care procedures the pupils need. Some of the pupils spend all their time on a hospital style bed in order to ensure that their medical and care needs are met throughout the day.

The Care for Clare Appeal is the charity that supports The Clare School. It works tirelessly, behind the scenes raising money to provide the ‘extras’ that the pupils need – new sensory rooms, a rebound therapy suite, a new minibus and new playground equipment. The charity helps to support some of Norfolk’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children to have the very best experience at school, ensuring that every day is the greatest that it can possibly be – because for most of the pupils at The Clare School, life is very short and very precious.

Help Care for Clare

Our next big event is on Sunday 10th July when we will be hosting one of the Bishop’s Garden Open days at Norwich Cathedral. The event is running from 1:00pm – 4:30pm – everyone is welcome to attend! Entry to the garden costs just £5 per person with all wheelchair users able to enter for free.

The money raised from hosting this event will be going towards refurbishing the sensory garden in the school playground. Built over 15 years ago, the wooden raised beds are now completely rotten and in such a state of disrepair that the garden has had to be closed off to pupils for Health and Safety reasons.

If you are unable to attend the open garden event but would still like to help us with this project, our Just Giving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/careforclareappeal