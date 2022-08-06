Charity Focus: Break believes in a bright future for every child

Break works to make life better for children and young people and also supports them in the future. - Credit: Break

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital support provided by Break to provide children and young people in care with a bright future.

Working across East Anglia, Break firmly believes that every child, no matter their start in life, deserves a bright future. - Credit: Break

About the charity

Break makes life better for children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care. Working across East Anglia, the charity firmly believes that every child, no matter their start in life, deserves a bright future. Starting by building and earning trust, and then providing opportunities for young people to engage with, Break’s aim is to walk with those they support every step of the journey to independence. And the support doesn’t stop there, a lifelong offer means the charity is there whenever and wherever they’re needed.

More often than not, young people with care experience don’t start on the same footing as those without. The significant trauma, change or upheaval in their early years means it’s hard to build relationships and negatively impacts self-belief and the ability to cope with life’s ups and downs. We believe that every young person has a right to feel loved and to experience the unconditional support a family network provides.

Break runs a charity-led fostering service which has a uniquely caring, supportive approach for both foster parents and children. - Credit: Break

The responsibility we have to any young person we support never “goes away”. It doesn’t matter whether they’ve left Break’s services weeks, months or even years ago, our promise is that we will always care and support them, whatever their stage in life.

One young person, who recently left one of our homes, has been regularly visiting the team there. His support worker said: “Theo* always had a love of gardening, and he’d really made the garden his own while he lived here. Now he’s moved on he still comes back on a weekly basis to tend to the garden. It means he’s still able to feel part of the family and come ‘home’ and he also shares his experiences of leaving home with other young people currently living here. What strikes me across all homes, is that Break creates a loving, lifelong family environment. Everyone is welcome to come back home, have a cup of tea or coffee and just chat about what’s going on from them right now. Some of the young people we work with call Break their home for years, that connection can’t just disappear.”

*Name has been changed



Impact of Covid-19

The pandemic proved a challenging time for the young people Break supports. Often, those that we help have experienced significant trauma, and the pandemic made many feel even more isolated, vulnerable and their mental health suffered.

‘For our young people, it is the first time anyone has put them first and we aim to be there for them and make sure they know they are not alone, but Covid has proven their worst fear - that the world is a scary and unpredictable place, and it only added to the barriers they face,’ explains CEO Rachel Cowdry. ‘It has been incredibly intense for our team and the young people we support, dealing with home schooling, increased feelings of isolation and not being able to provide opportunities for those ready for the workplace or next step.’

Rachel Chowdry, CEO - Credit: Break

Facing these challenges head-on, our incredible team went the extra mile in delivering our vital services, coming up with innovative, fun ideas to engage everyone, such as Motivational Monday, Workout Wednesday, providing activity packs, meal kits and online courses.

COVID also had a huge impact on our income streams. With our charity shops being closed and fundraising dramatically hampered, we suffered huge financial losses – at a time when the young people we support needed us most. To help recoup some of £2.1 million in reduced income, in early 2021 we launched our public ‘Be There’ emergency appeal, urging people to Be There for Break and help us to recover post-covid.

‘Although government grants and schemes like furlough helped us survive during the pandemic but we needed the public to donate and help us continue to provide the vital support we give our young people,’ continues Ms Cowdry. The appeal raised an overwhelming total of £15k and since reopening the shops, the retail bounce back has been phenomenal with 2021/22 being a record year of generous donations and sales.

The pandemic and its after effects have proved challenging, but there are some positive and exciting initiatives on the radar. The shops are now reopened and regular fundraising events back on the calendar, the Coffee Break van, which enables young care leavers the chance to engage in real work and learn new skills, has been able to go out and about again. And, along with our popular GoGoDiscover dinosaur trail now taking place across Norfolk and Norwich, we have a new initiative, Building Futures, to provide workshops and skills in a career in construction.



Coffee Break is an innovative project supporting young people with getting the experience and skills to begin their own careers. - Credit: Break

GoGoDiscover 2022

Running until September 10, a family-friendly sculpture trail of prehistoric proportions has stomped onto the streets and shores of Norwich and Norfolk – all with the aim to stamp out the mammoth expectations faced by young adults leaving the care system.

Uniquely decorated by artists from Norfolk and across the country, the GoGoDiscover trail will see 55 large T.rex sculptures take to the streets of Norwich alongside 24 new colossal Steppe Mammoths and, if that wasn’t enough, there will also be 100 mini ‘Breaksaurus’ T.rex on their own trail as part of our Learning and Community Programme.

GoGoDiscover T.Rex Sculpture called Arcadia , by artist Dandelion Mosaics, can be found in Norwich's Royal Arcade. - Credit: Break

Delivered by Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, the trail will raise valuable funds for the charity. Trailgoers wanting to locate and identify all the prehistoric visitors can download the new GoGoDiscover app (£1.79) from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or pick up a GoGoDiscover trail map (suggested donation £1) from a variety of trail map hubs including The Forum, Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

GoGoDiscover 2022 will create many fun-filled days out for all, bringing creativity and colour to Norfolk while also raising vital funds and awareness for Break. If you enjoy the trail, please donate if you can!

Find out more about the charity and how you can help at https://www.break-charity.org/charity/