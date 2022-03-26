Big C provides cancer support to thousands across Norfolk and Waveney

Big C cancer charity offers wide ranging specialist support for anyone affected by cancer across Norfolk, Waveney and into Suffolk. - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

This weekend we've heard from cancer charity Big C about the support they offer to those diagnosed with cancer across the county.

Valuable Big C Support Available for All Affected by Cancer

8,000 people each year on average are diagnosed with cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, deeply affecting their lives and of those around them.

Big C cancer charity, which has its HQ at the Norwich Research Park, offers wide ranging specialist support for anyone affected by cancer across Norfolk, Waveney and into Suffolk. The charity also hopes to broaden this reach further into East Anglia and is actively exploring opportunities in neighbouring counties.

The support that Big C offers is designed to complement the clinical care that a patient with cancer will receive from the NHS or their private provider and focuses on the overall wellbeing of the individual. A team of qualified nursing professionals and specialist support officers are on hand with a friendly listening ear and access to help find answers to the many questions that arise during such a challenging time, via services such as ‘Ask the Nurse’. 1:1 support and family support. free professional counselling and complementary therapies, including reiki, relaxation, general massage and reflexology are available for emotional and wellbeing support, along with a variety of support groups and practical welfare guidance in partnership with Citizens Advice.

These services, along with many others, including nutrition and exercise programmes and support groups, are run from Big C’s seven cancer support and information centres and hubs, located in Norwich, Kings Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Wells Community Hospital, Thetford Healthy Living Centre and at the Peartree Centre in Halesworth, Suffolk and Big C’s Virtual Online Support Centre.

Covid 19 leads to the development of virtual services

During the pandemic, Big C moved many of its services online and over the telephone to protect its service-users, which has led to the development of a raft of new virtual services and means even if those affected can’t benefit from visiting one of Big C’s centres, they can still access crucial support from the comfort of their own home. Online support is offered via Big C’s Virtual Support Centre, offering 1:1 video support, virtual support groups and wellbeing classes, or support by telephone for those who do not have online access.

The charity focuses on the families of those with cancer too, with all services also available to them.

Dr Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations at Big C, said: “We would encourage everyone locally, who has a cancer diagnosis and their family members to get in touch and access Big C services. Talking about and getting help to manage confusing or troubling issues, can make a big difference in how people manage both emotionally and practically at such an unsettling time. All our services are free of charge, funded by our amazing corporate and individual supporters.”

A New Norwich Centre

Work is now well underway on Big C’s brand-new state of the art Cancer Support and Information Centre at the heart of the Norwich community on Dereham Road. Due to open later this year, the new centre will work in partnership with the charity’s existing centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and will offer all Big C services in an environment designed to be a ‘home from home’ and distinct from a medical setting.

For Big C support please telephone 0800 092 7640 or email support@big-c.co.uk

Get on Your Bike for Big C

Big C is delighted to announce that for the third year running, it is the official partner of the Norwich 100 cycling event supported by sole sponsor, Norwich based financial advisers, Loveday and Partners.

Taking place on Sunday May 29, the action starts outside the iconic Norwich City Hall, with the route taking you through the historic streets of Norwich and out into surrounding villages. Those tackling the 100-mile route, will travel out to the beautiful scenery of the North Norfolk coast, before returning to Norwich and finishing at Norwich Lower School with stunning views of the Anglican Cathedral. There are also alternative 60 mile and 30 miles routes to choose from.

Whichever distance you sign up for, every pound raised will help to make a big difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer. You can sign up for the Norwich 100 now via the Bike Events website. Commit to raising a minimum of £50 for Big by creating an online fundraising page and start collecting sponsorship from your friends and family and you will receive a free Big C T-shirt and exclusive Big C medal.